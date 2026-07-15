Flamel Becomes First Franchise Marketing Platform to Launch ChatGPT Ads for Multi-Location Brands

ChatGPT Ads Are Now Live In Flamel

New offering brings AI-native advertising to franchisors and franchisees, extending Flamel's paid media suite beyond Google and Meta

Consumers ask ChatGPT, not just Google, for local recommendations. With 500 locations, you can't manage that one campaign at a time. Flamel lets franchises launch and localize ChatGPT Ads everywhere.” — Paul Ehlinger, CEO, Flamel.ai

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flamel , the AI-powered marketing platform built for franchise and multi-location brands, today announced the launch of ChatGPT Ads, making it the first platform in the franchise industry to bring paid advertising on ChatGPT to multi-location marketers.The launch extends Flamel's existing paid media suite, which already includes Google Ads and Meta Ads playbooks. With advertising tools trusted by franchisors and franchisees nationwide, Flamel now offers one of the fastest-growing discovery channels in consumer search: conversational AI."Consumers aren't just Googling 'pizza near me' anymore - they're asking ChatGPT. For a brand with 500 locations, showing up in those conversations isn't something you can manage one campaign at a time. We built the Flamel ChatGPT Ads solution so franchise and multi-location brands can launch, localize, and optimize ChatGPT ads across every market from a single platform."Built for the Way Franchises Actually OperateLike Flamel's Google and Meta offerings, ChatGPT Ads is designed around the realities of multi-location marketing: a franchisor setting brand-wide standards and dozens or hundreds of individual locations executing locally. Key capabilities include:Fast, secure setup — Hub administrators connect an OpenAI Ads account directly, with workspaces able to connect individually as well, so franchise locations can be onboarded quickly.Centralized control, local flexibility — Franchisors set brand-wide defaults for targeting, bidding and location data, while individual locations can customize within brand guardrails, mirroring the hub-and-workspace model franchise marketers already use across Flamel's other paid channels.Localized campaign structure — Campaigns are built with localization variables baked in, so a single playbook can generate location-specific ads across every franchise location, with live preview before launch.Product-feed support — Multi-location brands with product or service catalogs can launch feed-based campaigns using product sets and template creatives.Location-level analytics — A reporting dashboard breaks down performance by individual location, giving franchisors and franchisees visibility into how the channel performs market by market, reconciled against ChatGPT's own advertising numbers for accuracy.Why It MattersConsumers are increasingly turning to conversational AI platforms to research services and make purchase decisions. According to a 2026 Yext Consumer Search Behaviors Report , nearly 43% of consumers used an AI tool for local search in the past month, and 71% of them say they're relying on it more than they were a year ago. This is especially true for the kinds of local, high-consideration services franchise brands provide, from home services to healthcare to personal care. Flamel's ChatGPT Ads launch gives franchise brands an early foothold in this channel, rather than playing catch-up once it becomes mainstream."We built our Google and Meta playbooks so franchise brands never had to choose between brand consistency and local relevance," said Ehlinger. "ChatGPT Ads follows that same philosophy. It's a new channel, but a familiar experience for anyone who's already running paid media on Flamel."AvailabilityThe ChatGPT Ads solution is available now to Flamel customers. Franchisors and franchise marketers interested in learning more can request a demo at www.flamel.ai About FlamelFlamel is an AI-powered marketing platform purpose-built for franchise and multi-location brands. Flamel helps franchisors and franchisees manage content, paid advertising and local presence at scale, combining brand-wide consistency with location-level precision across Google, Meta and now ChatGPT. Learn more at flamel.ai.Media Contact:Bridget JohnstonHead of Marketing, Flamelbridget@flamel.ai765-914-4359

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