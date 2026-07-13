Governor Ivey Reminds Families to Stock Up on School Supplies During Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to prepare for the upcoming school year during Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, when certain school supplies and related items are free of state sales tax from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.

“Quality education is essential to continuing the historic momentum that Alabama is experiencing,” said Governor Ivey. “Successful students need to be properly equipped for the classroom, and this tax-free weekend makes school supplies more accessible to families across our state. An investment in our students is an investment in the future of Alabama.”

This year’s holiday includes expanded exemption limits, allowing consumers to save more than before. During the 2025 legislative session, legislation was passed and signed by Governor Ivey to modernize Alabama’s sales tax holidays by increasing the dollar thresholds and indexing them to the Consumer Price Index. Pencils, paper, binders, calculators and rulers are just a few of the school supplies that will be free from state sales tax during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Other items include school uniforms, books and computers. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) has provided a full list of back-to-school items that qualify for the sales tax holiday.

“We’re excited for this tax-free opportunity allowing Alabama families to save their hard-earned money while helping students get what they need for school,” said Commissioner of Revenue Mary Martin Mitchell. “ALDOR encourages everyone in Alabama to make the most of this tax-free holiday, and we look forward to the great things students will accomplish this school year.”

Counties and municipalities may participate in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday by removing local sales and use- taxes from eligible items during the same weekend.

See if your city, town or county is participating in the 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday at this link.

###