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Fourth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

July 13, 2026

Fourth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a third case of measles in Teton County, marking the state’s first measles outbreak of 2026. The case is an adult with an unknown vaccination status and is linked to the previous two Teton County cases through the same chain of transmission. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause severe illness. 

The public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

Annie’s Thai Kitchen, 265 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

July 4, 2026, 5:00 PM through 8:00 PM

Teton Village, Base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (July 4 fireworks event, outdoor exposures only)

July 4, 2026, 6:30 PM through 11:00 PM

Colter Bay Launderette and Showers, Grand Teton National Park, 100 Colter Bay Village Rd, Moran, WY 83013 

July 5, 2026, 6:45 AM through 5:15 PM

July 6, 2026, 6:45 AM through 5:15 PM

July 7, 2026, 1:30 PM through 10:30 PM

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infection. For more information on measles, including case counts, exposure locations, and guidance on what to do if you have been exposed, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.

For more information:

Monique McBride, Chief Policy & Communications Officer, monique.mcbride@wyo.gov

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Fourth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

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