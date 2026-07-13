VFS Global to Process for Overseas Passport and Consular Services for Suriname Nationals

H.E. Ambassador Luziano E. Truideman, Permanent Secretary - Administrative and Consular Affairs, and Amit Kumar Sharma, Head North America and Caribbean, VFS Global during the signing

Pilot Centre to Launch in the United States in September 2026

This collaboration reflects VFS Global's continued commitment to enabling governments to extend seamless, secure and citizen-centric services to their diaspora communities across the world.” — Amit Kumar Sharma, Head North America and Caribbean, VFS Global

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For thousands of Surinamese nationals living far from home, renewing a passport has long meant a costly journey to the nearest embassy or consulate, sometimes crossing state lines, sometimes crossing borders. That is set to change under a new cooperation agreement signed between VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation (BIS) of the Republic of Suriname.

The agreement paves the way for the "Overseas Passport and Consular Services" project, under which VFS Global will deliver passport application services to Suriname citizens residing outside the country. For the first time, applicants abroad will be able to submit their passport renewals and register biometric data at designated locations operated in cooperation with VFS Global, rather than travelling long distances to a Suriname embassy or consulate.

The Ministry described the initiative as a significant step forward in improving consular access for Surinamese communities overseas, part of a broader modernisation effort aimed at putting citizens, wherever they live, at the centre of the country's diplomatic services.

The global rollout begins in September 2026, with a pilot Passport Application Service Centre opening in the United States. In the months that follow, VFS Global and the Ministry will work together on the technical and operational details of the project, laying the groundwork for a phased expansion to other countries with sizeable Surinamese populations.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Ambassador Luziano E. Truideman, Permanent Secretary – Administrative and Consular Affairs of Suriname, and Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of North America and Caribbean at VFS Global.

Speaking after the signing, Ambassador Truideman called the agreement "a significant milestone in the continued modernization of Suriname's consular services and in strengthening the bond between our nation and its citizens residing abroad." He added that the partnership would ensure "every Surinamese national, regardless of where in the world they reside, can access efficient, secure and dignified passport and consular services without the burden of long-distance travel to an embassy or consulate," calling it a reflection of the Ministry's commitment to "placing the citizen at the center of our diplomatic and consular mandate."

Amit Kumar Sharma echoed that sentiment, describing the collaboration as part of VFS Global's broader mission to help governments extend "seamless, secure and citizen-centric services to their diaspora communities across the world." Of the pilot launch in the United States, he said: "We look forward to working closely with the Ministry over the coming months to ensure a smooth technical and operational implementation, paving the way for a phased global rollout that brings Suriname's consular services closer to its citizens, wherever they may be."

With the U.S. pilot slated for September, the initiative marks the opening chapter of a long-term effort to close the distance, both literal and administrative, between the Suriname government and its citizens abroad.

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