SMARTY SOCIAL NAMED ONE OF ORANGE COUNTY'S BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR 2026

Leading healthcare social media agency recognized for its employee-first culture and commitment to excellence

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarty Social, a leading social-first digital agency specializing in healthcare marketing, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Orange County.The awards program, created by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group, recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational excellence. Companies are evaluated through a comprehensive two-part process that includes an assessment of workplace policies and practices, as well as confidential employee surveys. Employee feedback accounts for approximately 80% of the overall evaluation score."This recognition confirms something we’ve always believed – that culture is the foundation of good work,”said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO of Smarty Social. "Living our values with the team we’ve built is what makes our client work exceptional. This award reflects the incredible people who make Smarty what it is every day through their passion, collaboration, creativity, and commitment to one another."At the center of the company's culture is The Smarty Way, a philosophy built around three core principles: Fearless Ownership — taking initiative, embracing challenges, and pushing boundaries to create meaningful impact; Boundless Connection— believing the best ideas come from collaboration, diverse perspectives, and open minds; and Intentional Creation— creativity fueled by passion and purpose, and the belief that every connection we spark can lead to something that matters. These values guide how the organization shows up for clients, supports its people, and fosters growth.Founded in 2013, Smarty Social has grown from a one-person consultancy into a 35-person, nationally recognized healthcare-focused agency serving some of the world's leading healthcare companies and brands. The agency helps brands leverage social media to build trust, accelerate adoption, and connect life-changing innovations with the people who need them."Our mission has always been bigger than building a successful agency," continued Eidsvold. "We wanted to create a place where talented people can do meaningful work, continue to grow, support one another, and make a real impact. Being recognized as one of Orange County's Best Places to Work tells us we're moving in the right direction."The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Smarty Social, including being named to MM+M's 2026 Agency 100 "Ones to Watch" list, earning a Platinum TITAN Health Award for the Invisalign "Game Changers" campaign in the Consumer Social Media Campaign category, and receiving multiple recognitions from Inc. for growth, business excellence, and client partnerships.The rankings for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Orange County were published in a special issue of the Orange County Business Journal on July 13, 2026.For more information about Smarty Social, visit www.smartysocialmedia.com Media Contact:Jami RogersVP of GrowthSmarty Social Media714.655.1498jr@smartysm.com*************************About Smarty Social MediaSmarty Social is a social-first agency specializing exclusively in healthcare, MedTech, aesthetics, biotech, and life sciences marketing. Smarty helps brands navigate regulated environments through social-first strategy, content production, creator partnerships, live event activation, paid media, customer experience, and digital storytelling systems designed to connect life-changing innovations with the people who need them. Learn more at www.smartysm.com

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