Supply Chain Sources (SCS) Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation, Expands Leadership Across Fitness, Wellness and Recovery

Company continues its growth trajectory by anticipating consumer trends and expanding retail and online presence across emerging wellness categories

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply Chain Sources (SCS), a developer of wellness, recovery and fitness products, is celebrating 20 years of innovation as the company continues to expand its presence across high-growth consumer categories and build a diversified wellness portfolio.Since its founding in 2006, SCS has built a reputation for identifying emerging consumer trends and bringing innovative products to market through leading retail partners and online channels. Through its portfolio of brands including LIFESMART, EZLIFE, LIFETRENDand WALKINGPAD, the company has evolved from a pioneer in infrared heating and home wellness into a multi-category wellness and recovery leader spanning fitness, massage, saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge, red light therapy and therapeutic wellness solutions.With a growing retail and e-commerce presence, SCS products are available through major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Wayfair, as well as leading online platforms, including Amazon . The company has also expanded its direct consumer reach through partnerships with HSN and QVC, helping to bring innovative wellness solutions to new audiences."Our growth has been driven by our ability to keep our finger on the pulse of consumer trends and understand what people are looking for in their everyday lives," said Mike Dolder, Co-Founder of SCS. "We have always focused on identifying where the market is headed and creating products that make emerging wellness categories more accessible to consumers."While fitness remains an important part of the company's foundation, SCS is increasingly focused on the broader wellness and recovery movement. The company expects categories including massage chairs, saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge, red light therapy and full-spectrum infrared heating to represent more than 70% of its business by the end of 2027."The future of wellness is not about one product category. Consumers are creating complete routines around movement, recovery, relaxation and self-care," added Dolder. "Our ability to quickly respond to changing consumer needs and retailer opportunities has allowed us to continue expanding into categories with strong growth potential."SCS has built its business around a flexible, innovation-focused approach that allows the company to move quickly as consumer preferences evolve."The key to our success has been our ability to work closely with retailers and develop products that solve real consumer needs," said Dolder. "Our small, dedicated team allows us to be nimble, adapt quickly and bring meaningful innovations to market."As the company enters its next phase of growth, SCS will continue expanding its wellness ecosystem with new product innovations, designed around the growing consumer demand for accessible, at-home solutions. The company will also showcase its latest advancements at CES 2027, including next-generation fitness, wellness, and recovery technologies.About Supply Chain Sources (SCS)Supply Chain Sources (SCS), based in Plano, Texas, develops wellness, fitness and recovery products under the LIFESMART, EZLIFE, LIFETRENDand WALKINGPADbrands. For 20 years, the company has identified consumer trends and delivered innovative products across fitness, massage, saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge, infrared heating and recovery categories through leading retail and online channels. For more information, visit: www.makelifeeasy.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about WALKINGPAD and EZLIFE and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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