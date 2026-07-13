Legends Fields Mini-Seasons Canceled July 14 Due to Heat
July 13, 2026
The Oswego County Youth Bureau announces that the Mini-Seasons session scheduled for tomorrow, July 14 at the Legends Fields Complex has been canceled due to high temperatures in the forecast.
For more information, call the Oswego County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.
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