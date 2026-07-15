BoomRx Puts Women’s Hormone Health in Focus With a Comprehensive Suite of Bioidentical HRT Options for Physicians

Prescription Portal Provides Easy Access to Flexible, More Personalized Treatment Protocols

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, is highlighting its more than 24 bioidentical hormone-replacement therapies (BHRTs) for women, offering a broad range of formulation options available through its pharmacy portal.For healthcare providers, women’s hormone health is rarely a one-product category. It can involve different clinical needs, dosage forms, pharmacy requirements, and patient-specific prescribing decisions. Medical practices also need a streamlined way to view available medications, place orders, coordinate fulfillment, and manage the pharmacy side of patient care without creating extra work for staff or causing inconveniences for patients.Bioidentical hormones are manufactured from plant compounds, primarily derived from soybeans and wild yams, and are chemically identical to those naturally produced by the human body. BoomRx’s women’s hormone-health offerings include estrogen; estriol; estradiol; Bi-Est formulations; progesterone; estrogen-progesterone combinations; DHEA and pregnenolone; testosterone where clinically appropriate; thyroid-related therapies; and wellness-support options that may be used alongside hormone-health programs.Product offerings also include multiple formulations for administration, including topical creams and gels; oral capsules and tablets; rapid-dissolve and orally disintegrating tablets; troches and sublingual options; vaginal creams, inserts and suppositories; injectables; patches; and supporting injection-supply kits. Additional wellness-focused options may include nasal and oral delivery formats, depending on the therapy and prescribing need.“Behind prescriptions for women’s hormone-replacement therapies are patients going through something that can be physical, emotional, and deeply personal,” said Kurt Lunkwitz, CEO of BoomRx. “For healthcare providers, patient care begins with clinical judgment. Our role is to support that decision by making the pharmacy process simpler—helping practices understand their options, choose the right dosage forms, and navigate ordering and fulfillment with confidence.”For practices that manage hormone-related care, BoomRx provides a single point of access to a wider menu of therapies and pharmacy partners. Instead of working from limited product lists or managing separate pharmacy relationships, practices can use BoomRx to easily review available options, place orders, and coordinate fulfillment through one platform.BoomRx supports women’s care clinics, general practitioners, OB-GYN practices, telehealth organizations, longevity and wellness centers, functional medicine practices, med spas, and other healthcare organizations that manage prescription workflows for hormone-related care.The women’s hormone-health therapies provided by BoomRx are intended for licensed healthcare providers and practice teams. BoomRx does not diagnose, prescribe, or recommend treatment directly to patients. Treatment decisions remain the responsibility of licensed healthcare providers based on each patient’s clinical needs, applicable laws, and professional judgment.About BoomRxBoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit boomrx.com.

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