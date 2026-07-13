Governor Abbott Announces LITEON Expansion In McKinney

July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Lite-On, Inc. (LITEON) will establish a new North American headquarters for its advanced manufacturing facility in McKinney for the production of AI power and infrastructure-related solutions. The initial phase of the project represents a $307 million capital investment and will create 500 jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3.5 million and a $100,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus have been extended to LITEON.



“Texas is where the world invests and innovates,” said Governor Abbott. “We congratulate LITEON on choosing Texas as home for their new North American headquarters for its advanced manufacturing facility. This major expansion will create hundreds of good-paying jobs in McKinney and further strengthen Texas’ leadership in advanced electronics manufacturing, research, and development.”



The LITEON facility will focus on the design and manufacture of AI power and infrastructure-related solutions. LITEON’s total investment in the McKinney facility is expected to be $919 million and will create more than 600 jobs in total over the life of the project.



“LITEON's expansion in Texas represents a historic milestone for our company,” said LITEON Chairman Tom Soong. “McKinney is a community that shares our values of hard work, innovation, and opportunity, and we are honored to be part of its future. The strong support from the State of Texas and the City of McKinney has made this investment possible, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership. Together, we are investing in Texas communities, and we look forward to growing alongside this great state as we continue advancing next-generation technologies.”



“LITEON's investment in McKinney is a major win for Collin County and for the State of Texas,” said Senator Angela Paxton. “Bringing its new North American headquarters for its advanced manufacturing operations to our community will create 500 high-quality jobs, generate significant capital investment, and further establish Texas as the nation's leader in advanced technology and reshored manufacturing. I appreciate Governor Abbott's leadership in helping secure this investment and look forward to welcoming LITEON to McKinney as it becomes part of our community and our continued economic success.”



“McKinney is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic communities in Texas, and today’s announcement is further proof that companies around the world recognize what makes it so special,” said Representative Jeff Leach. “LITEON’s decision to make a significant investment in our community and create hundreds of high-quality jobs is a tremendous vote of confidence in our workforce, our pro-business climate, and our future. I am thrilled to welcome LITEON to McKinney and House District 67.”



“McKinney is ready for LITEON,” said Mayor Bill Cox. “Our community offers the skilled workforce, infrastructure, and exceptional quality of life that global companies need to thrive. We’re honored that a company helping shape the future of technology has chosen to invest in McKinney. We appreciate the partnership and support of the Governor’s Office and all who helped make this project possible. This investment creates new opportunities for our residents, strengthens our local economy, and reinforces McKinney’s position as a premier destination for business.”



“The infrastructure powering tomorrow’s advanced technology is being built in Texas, and McKinney is proud to be part of that story,” said McKinney Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Michael Kowski. “LITEON is exactly the kind of global leader that will strengthen our position in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and next-generation technology. Their decision to invest in our community sends a clear signal to companies everywhere that McKinney is a serious destination for the industries shaping the future.”



View more information about LITEON.



TEF is a performance-based grant, administered by the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor, that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.