Virtual public meetings to discuss the Palisades-Kepler dam engineering design project

MOUNT VERNON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host two virtual public meetings on July 16th to discuss the Palisades-Kepler Dam Engineering Design Project. There is a daytime option at 10:00 a.m. and an evening option at 5:30 p.m.

The Palisades–Kepler Dam, constructed in 1936, has been the site of numerous drownings and poses ongoing public safety risks. Iowa DNR is evaluating options to modify or remove the dam to reduce hazards and improve safety for park visitors and river users while maintaining habitats for important aquatic species.

Potential improvements may change how the park and river look and function. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions about the project and share your perspectives on safety, recreation and park character.

The meeting will be held virtually. Any person with special requirements such as those related to accessibility or hearing impairments who wishes to participate in the public meeting should promptly contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or [email protected] to advise of specific needs.

There are two meeting options. The public may participate either by video conference at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/299307474183356 for the 10:00 a.m. session and https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/254024231835488 for the 5:30 p.m. session or phone by dialing 833-436-6264 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the conference ID 123 210 053# for the 10:00 a.m. session or 560 614 951# for the 5:30 p.m. session.

For More Information:

Nate Hoogeveen – River Programs Coordinator, [email protected], 515-205-2486

Lucas Wagner – Park Ranger, [email protected], 319-895-6039