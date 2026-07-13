Snohomish County Seeking Public Input on Road Safety Action Plan with Online Open House

Contact: Contact:

Kira Cox Matt Phelps

Communications Specialist II Communications Supervisor

kira.cox@snoco.org matt.phelps@snoco.org

425-312-0866 425-388-3126









New crash dashboard gives public easy access to trend data

EVERETT, Wash., July 13, 2026 – No one gets behind the wheel expecting to be in a crash, and certainly not one that results in serious injuries or tragic loss of life. But these serious crashes happen hundreds of times each year on roadways across Snohomish County, despite traffic laws, education and enforcement campaigns, increased vehicle safety requirements and roadway construction with improved safety design standards.

Snohomish County has seen a rise in serious and fatal traffic injuries—70% increase from 2014 to 2024— and the county is committed to changing that trend.

Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the Snohomish County Health Department, is building on its Road Safety Program and developing a Road Safety Action Plan, which will identify priorities and projects that are specific and actionable. The plan will establish clear steps for how the county will move toward the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

To ensure the final plan reflects the needs and experiences of the traveling public, Public Works invites everyone to visit the Snohomish County Road Safety Program Online Open House and share their thoughts and concerns about safety on county roads through an interactive survey.

“The Road Safety Plan and the Safety Action Plan will help focus transportation investments to improve how people move safely on our transportation network.” said Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. “Together, these two plans represent a traffic safety culture of shared responsibility, proactively identifying safety opportunities for everyone who uses Snohomish County’s connected transportation system.”

Snohomish County’s efforts are aligned with the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Target Zero Plan, which highlights the importance of data-driven traffic safety strategies. The Safety Action Plan is being funding by a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council, as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program.

As part of the Road Safety Program, the Health Department created an online dashboard of crash data from 2014-2024. The interactive dashboard and related maps allow the public to explore factors influencing crashes, demographics of who is involved, and the results of those crashes.

“Together, this dashboard and accompanying maps present a decade of Snohomish County crash data to the public for the first time in a way that’s easy to explore,” said Health Department Director Kim Van Pelt. “We hope that seeing the patterns—where, when and how crashes happen—encourages people to think more carefully about their own choices behind the wheel and gives community planners and advocates the evidence they need to make our roads safer.”

The Road Safety Program implements the Safe System Approach, which is an international movement based on the collective action of all transportation system stakeholders to improve road safety. This includes the idea that people will make mistakes and therefore roads should be designed and operated in ways to accommodate human mistakes and vulnerabilities. Road safety is not only a project or a program, but also a culture that everyone must embrace and actively contribute to.

In Snohomish County, some roads have more than their share of crashes, resulting in the establishment of the High Injury Network. For example, 93 miles of rural roads (or about 4.3 percent of all rural roads in the county) are categorized as being part of the Rural High Injury Network because 57% of all serious and fatal crashes occur on those roads.

“We have varying transportation needs in the county,” said Deputy Director and County Engineer Doug McCormick. “Public input for the Safety Action Plan will help us determine how to prioritize projects and spending to make the biggest safety gains possible.”

The public is invited to provide feedback and specify locations of concern through the Road Safety Plan Online Open House and associated survey. The self-guided open house is available until September, giving people an opportunity to explore and provide input on their schedule, taking as much time as they wish to spend. Public Works staff will be at some community events this summer and can take in-person feedback as well.

Learn more at bit.ly/RoadSafetyOH.

Relevant URLs:

About Snohomish County Public Works

Snohomish County Public Works is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of county roads, more than 200 bridges, and manages in excess of 200 traffic control signals. The department also processes more than 800,000 tons of garbage per year. Its mission is to focus on safety and mobility while practicing fiscal responsibility and preserving the environment. Public Works has won numerous state and national honors for its work and is the second-largest department within Snohomish County government with approximately 500 employees plus seasonal staff. Its main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/PublicWorks or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram, and X for more information about Snohomish County Public Works.

About Snohomish County Health Department

The Snohomish County Health Department works to protect and improve the health of everyone who lives, works and plays in Snohomish County. The department provides a wide range of programs and services, including disease prevention and response, food safety, environmental health, community health initiatives and emergency preparedness. Through data-driven practices and strong community partnerships, the department promotes well-being, reduces health disparities and supports a healthier future for all residents. For more information, visit www.snohd.org.

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