New RSW/US Survey Finds Only 11% of Ad Agencies Say Their Own Sites Are Optimized for AI Search

RSW/US survey: 85% of agencies feel uniquely positioned, but only 11% say their site is optimized for AI search.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSW/US’ recently released survey report on agency positioning and AI-mediated search optimization reveals an interesting dichotomy and a continuing trend where agencies create their positioning too insularly and give their brand limited attention in the new GEO and AEO search world.

A Look Outside Without Objectivity!

As one might expect, 78% of marketing agencies feel that agencies as a whole are not well differentiated. Not a surprising stat.

But what is surprising is that belief doesn’t translate over into their own brand. A whopping 85% of agency principals believe that despite the abundance of sameness in the industry, their own agency is well positioned and uniquely differentiated in the marketplace.

Turning to the topic of AI searchability for agency websites, we see the same pattern. Most agencies (94%) are very aware of the emerging standards in the market today, and many (66%) are helping their clients optimize their websites for the new search landscape. But in the marketing agency world, it’s the same old Cobbler’s Children problem again. This time, the issue is a lack of focus on their own sites, with only 11% of agencies saying their sites are “very optimized” for AI-mediated search.

Help is on the way! RSW’s AI-Brand Compass Model is Built for Agencies!

At the beginning of the year, our AI team at RSW developed a model to address these very issues. The AI-Brand Compass Model was created using 100s of agency inputs and RSW’s 21 years of experience assisting firms with their positioning and the marketing of their brand.

The AI-Brand Compass Model is designed to help firms create a more authoritative and unique positioning and help them improve the searchability of their site by recommending specific content changes they can employ to improve the likelihood of being found by new platforms like ChatGPT and Claude.

According to Mark Sneider, the Founder and CEO of RSW, “The AI-Brand Compass model is now part of every new RSW/US Outsourced Agency New Business Program. It helps me shape and create a more compelling and differentiating positioning for our clients’ brands and provides a great assist in framing the priority of changes needed to help our agency clients be more easily found online.”

AI-Brand Compass Model – On Its Own!

For the first time ever, for a relatively low fee, agencies can take full advantage of the model’s value and perspective independent of our Outsourced Agency New Business client programs.

Insights gleaned from the model are layered into highly actionable recommendations made by Mark and the RSW team.

If interested in learning more about the AI-Brand Compass Model, contact Mark at mark@rswus.com or via phone (513-293-6785).

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