Denham Law Announces Key Leadership Appointments and Continued National Expansion

Lexington, Kentucky – Denham Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of two 10-year veterans of the property insurance industry to its leadership team. Meredith Truen has joined the firm as National Director of Pre-Suit Operations, and Michael D. Quintero has joined as Lead Attorney for the Tennessee market.

The appointments support two priorities at the center of Denham Law Firm’s national expansion: building a scalable, high-performing pre-suit operation and establishing experienced legal leadership in each market the firm serves.

In her new role, Meredith will oversee Denham Law Firm’s national pre-suit practice, with a focus on maximizing client recoveries, strengthening claims strategy, streamlining internal operations, and delivering a consistently exceptional client experience. Her leadership will be instrumental in building systems that allow the firm to continue expanding while preserving the personalized attention and aggressive advocacy its clients expect.

A respected property insurance attorney and former partner at another leading property insurance law firm, Meredith brings extensive experience in property insurance claims, policyholder advocacy, team development, and operational leadership. She has helped build and lead successful legal teams while representing thousands of policyholders in complex insurance disputes.

“Meredith’s reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and client advocacy makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Bart Denham, Esq., founder and principal attorney of Denham Law Firm. “Her experience and operational leadership will strengthen every aspect of our national pre-suit practice. She understands how to build strong teams, create effective processes, and position claims for the best possible resolution.”

Under Meredith’s leadership, the National Pre-Suit Department will focus on preparing, presenting, and resolving claims efficiently before litigation becomes necessary. She will also work closely with the firm’s attorneys and leadership team to ensure matters are thoroughly developed during the pre-suit process and properly positioned for litigation when a lawsuit is required.

“I am excited to join Denham Law Firm during such an important period of growth,” said Meredith Truen. “The firm’s commitment to advocating for policyholders, investing in innovation, and building a best-in-class client experience aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we strengthen our national pre-suit operation and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Michael will lead Denham Law Firm’s Tennessee market, overseeing legal strategy, client representation, team development, and the continued growth of the firm’s practice throughout the state. He brings extensive experience representing residential and commercial property owners in first-party property damage claims.

Before joining Denham Law Firm, Michael owned and operated a multi-jurisdictional boutique law firm focused on representing property owners in insurance disputes. His experience as both an attorney and law firm owner provides him with a strong foundation for leading the firm’s Tennessee practice and developing a local team capable of serving property owners across the state.

“Michael has spent years representing property owners and managing a practice across multiple jurisdictions,” Denham said. “He brings the legal experience, leadership ability, and entrepreneurial mindset we were looking for to lead our

Tennessee market. His addition gives us an experienced attorney on the ground who understands both the legal and operational requirements of building a successful practice.”

Michael’s appointment provides Denham Law Firm with dedicated leadership in Tennessee as the firm expands its presence throughout the state. In addition to supervising Tennessee matters, he will help build the firm’s local team and operations while ensuring Tennessee homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners have access to experienced representation when insurance companies delay, deny, or underpay valid claims.“I am excited to join Denham Law Firm and lead its Tennessee market,” said Michael D. Quintero. “The firm has the resources, operational discipline, and client-first culture needed to make a meaningful difference for property owners. Its technology-forward approach leverages modern tools to deliver efficient and effective representation. I look forward to growing our Tennessee team and ensuring policyholders throughout the state have strong and experienced advocates in their corner.”

The appointments of Meredith and Michael come on the heels of the firm’s announcement that Asher Mellul joined Denham Law Firm as National Director of Business Development. Asher brings extensive property insurance industry experience involving claim resolution, business development, and client advocacy.

During the second quarter, Denham Law Firm also added 10 support professionals and attorneys Alex Nizuryn and Dalton Rawls. These additions have expanded the firm’s capacity to support clients, attorneys, and operations as it enters new markets and handles a growing number of property insurance matters nationwide.

The firm has also hired Jacob Busey to lead its North Carolina and South Carolina markets. Based in Charlotte, Jacob will oversee the development of the firm’s presence in both states, including client representation, local operations, and market growth.

“These appointments and additions are part of a deliberate effort to build the strongest team in the property insurance industry,” Denham said. “We are investing in experienced leadership, talented attorneys, and the operational support necessary to serve more property owners in more markets. Our goal is not simply to become larger. It is to build a national law firm known for exceptional client service, operational excellence, and outstanding results.”

The continued expansion reflects Denham Law Firm’s investment in top legal talent and its commitment to building one of the nation’s premier policyholder law firms. With Meredith leading national pre-suit operations, Michael directing the Tennessee market, Jacob leading North Carolina and South Carolina, and Asher overseeing national business development, the firm is positioned to expand efficiently while maintaining the individualized representation and aggressive advocacy that have become hallmarks of its practice.

About Denham Law Firm

Denham Law Firm is a national property and injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of homeowners, business owners, condominium associations, and other property owners. The firm represents clients in disputes involving wind, hail, hurricanes, tornadoes, fire, water damage, flooding, and other insured losses, helping policyholders pursue the full benefits available under their insurance policies.

Through experienced legal advocacy, strategic claims handling, and a client-first approach, Denham Law Firm continues to expand its presence across the United States while delivering exceptional representation to propertyowners facing delayed, denied, or underpaid insurance claims.

Media Contact:

Erica Cully

Marketing

Erica@denham.law

859-900-2278

Denham Property and Injury Law Firm is a plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to advocating for policyholders and injury victims against insurance companies. The firm focuses on first-party property insurance claims, representing homeowners and businesses whose claims have been underpaid, delayed, or denied following fire, water, wind, hail, and storm damage, as well as bad faith insurance practices and personal injury matters. Founded by attorney Bart Denham, the firm is headquartered in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, in the Lexington Financial Center at 250 W. Main St., Suite 2650, with offices in six state, helping policy holders across the nation. The firm handles property damage and personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis, with free consultations and no out-of-pocket costs to clients. Guided by its core values of loyalty, dedication, and a strong work ethic, Denham Law makes its clients' fight its own.

Denham Property and Injury Law Firm

8599002278

https://denham.law

Press Contact : Bart Denham

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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