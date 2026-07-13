Yellowstone Forever Announces Fall and Winter Lodging & Learning Programs to Explore Yellowstone’s Wildlife and Wonder

Wolf in Yellowstone National Park

Seasonal Programs Invite Visitors to Experience Yellowstone Through Education, Adventure and Stewardship

These Lodging & Learning programs offer a chance to truly connect with the park’s wildlife and heritage, all while enjoying the warmth of Yellowstone’s historic lodges.” — Amanda Hagerty, Chief Program Officer at Yellowstone Forever

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone Forever Institute, the official nonprofit education partner of Yellowstone National Park, is thrilled to announce its fall and winter Lodging & Learning lineup. These immersive educational programs, offer a unique opportunity to stay at iconic park lodges while delving deep into Yellowstone’s wild landscape.

Highlighted programs include the brand-new “Wild Yellowstone: Tracks and Talons,” where participants encounter the park’s predator-prey dynamics; “Fall Wolf and Elk Discovery,” focusing on seasonal wildlife; the beloved “Roosevelt Rendezvous” for history enthusiasts; the “Old Faithful Winter Expedition,” a snow-covered adventure; and the “Winter Wolf Discovery,” tracking Yellowstone’s iconic wolves.

Yellowstone Forever’s Winter Lodging & Learning programs offer a memorable blend of comfort and discovery. Presented in partnership with Yellowstone National Park Lodges, the packages combine lodging, expert-led field excursions and educational experiences. Participants explore the park’s winter landscapes, observe wildlife such as wolves and bison, and learn more about Yellowstone’s ecosystem while staying in the park’s historic lodges. Additionally, select meals are included.

Designed for travelers seeking both comfort and enrichment, Yellowstone Forever Institute’s Loding & Learning programs combine expert-led education with overnight accommodations inside and near the park. Participants spend their days exploring Yellowstone’s wildlife, geothermal features, and landscapes alongside Institute field educators, who know how to help guests slow down, notice more, and make sense of what they are seeing, then return each evening to welcoming lodge settings for reflective discussions, storytelling, and community.

“As seasons change, Yellowstone transforms into an entirely different world,” said Amanda Hagerty, Chief Program Officer at Yellowstone Forever. “Our Lodging & Learning programs offer a chance to truly connect with the park’s wildlife and heritage, all while enjoying the warmth of Yellowstone’s historic lodges.”

Since its founding in 1976, Yellowstone Forever Institute has welcomed tens of thousands of learners to experience Yellowstone’s geothermal features, wildlife corridors, and iconic landscapes while offering transformational experiences that deepen understanding of Yellowstone’s ecological and cultural significance. As the park’s official nonprofit education partner, the Institute works closely with the National Park Service to offer programs that reflect what is happening in the park right now. From wildlife, geology, and cultural history, guests learn from field educators who are connected to the park’s ongoing science and stewardship, offering a perspective that moves beyond sightseeing into understanding. It is an experience designed to leave visitors seeing Yellowstone differently than when they arrived.

These multi-day programs provide an ideal way to experience Yellowstone with ease, depth, and purpose and are perfect for visitors looking for an elevated national park journey.

Learn more: https://www.yellowstone.org/winter-lodging-learning/

Through every program, the Institute helps ensure that Yellowstone is not only visited but also understood and protected. Fall and winter offerings are now open for enrollment, with programs available for a wide range of ages, interests, and activity levels. Space is limited and many seminars fill quickly.

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, dedicated to protecting, preserving, and enhancing the park through education and philanthropy. The organization connects people to Yellowstone through outstanding visitor experiences and educational programs while raising funds for priority projects that protect the park’s ecosystem and wildlife, preserve its heritage, history, and trails, and enhance visitor education and engagement. Yellowstone Forever offers educational programs for visitors of all ages through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and operates educational Park Stores in and around Yellowstone National Park. Through these efforts, the organization supports enduring stewardship of one of the nation’s most treasured natural landscapes. For more information, visit yellowstone.org or follow along on social media @ynpforever.

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