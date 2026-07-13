A-One Janitorial LLC Ties Berkshire Hathaway's Dairy Queen for Most Gold Stevie® Awards

Five Gold Stevie® Awards honor a unified body of work integrating workforce economics, executive communication, and behavioral science.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial LLC announced today that it earned five Gold StevieAwards in the 2026 American Business Awards, tying Berkshire Hathaway's Dairy Queen for the highest number of Gold StevieAwards earned by any organization this year.Among the organizations honored in this year's American Business Awardswere Cisco, Deloitte, and IBM.The achievement builds on eight Platinum honors at the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards—including Institutional Arbitrage, Individual Achievement for Body of Work, Research/Study, Email Marketing Campaign of the Year, Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Creative Design —marking sustained independent validation across multiple international judging programs.At the center of A-One's award-winning body of work is The Seven-Second Forward™ , a behavioral communication system that engineers the fidelity of enterprise engagement intelligence.Across more than 54,000 messages delivered to Fortune 500 leaders, chief executives, and senior management, the system produced a 92.37% click-to-open rate—a statistical event measuring approximately 17 standard deviations beyond conventional expectations.The framework also examines behavioral persistence—the tendency of executive recipients and consumers to voluntarily revisit, reengage with, and redistribute information without calls-to-action, exploring whether reducing decision friction encourages sustained voluntary engagement.Engineered as an industry-agnostic behavioral communication framework, the system has demonstrated invariance under transformation across industries, organizational functions, geographies, languages, executive observer classes, and consumer populations.Across finance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, advertising, retail, technology, and consumer services, The Seven-Second Forward™ has consistently produced the same underlying behavioral patterns among both executive and consumer audiences.The framework is supported by a proprietary measurement primitive, only a portion of which has been publicly disclosed.Communications are intentionally designed to trigger rapid internal forwarding behavior, transforming executive recipients into voluntary distribution channels while bypassing traditional procurement gatekeepers.Among the company's five Gold StevieAwards were Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and Maverick of the Year, recognizing contributions to executive communication, organizational innovation, and thought leadership.A-One's honored body of work also includes SAL™ - Service as Logistics , the company's workforce operating philosophy. As the commercial proving ground for The Seven-Second Forward™, SAL™ provided the operational environment in which the framework's underlying concepts were developed, refined, and empirically validated. SAL™ was also recognized with Gold StevieAwards in Achievement in Agricultural / Industrial / Building Products & Services and Environmental Services / CleanTech Company of the Year, recognizing its application to workforce deployment and commercial operations.All award submissions were prepared internally without the assistance of an advertising agency, public relations firm, marketing consultancy, awards consultant, or outside writer.About A-One Janitorial LLCA-One Janitorial LLC is a national workforce deployment company operating across 30 markets in 10 states. The company serves Fortune 500 organizations in logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverage, and advanced technology infrastructure through its proprietary SAL™ - Service as Logistics operating framework. A-One served as the commercial proving ground for The Seven-Second Forward™, where its underlying behavioral principles were developed, refined, and validated through enterprise deployment.

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