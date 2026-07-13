Pedestrian Fatally Struck Saturday Morning On Murfreesboro Pike

A pedestrian has died following Saturday’s 5 a.m. crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Parks Retreat Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates a southbound Chevrolet Impala struck the unidentified male pedestrian as he crossed the roadway.

The 55-year-old driver remained on scene. He reported it was raining heavily when the man ran across the road from the left side and he did not have time to react.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the pedestrian.

