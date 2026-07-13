Harnett County Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on Cape Fear Shiner County Park additions

Monday, July 13, 2026

Harnett County Parks and Recreation invite residents to participate in a public survey to gain feedback on the additions for the Cape Fear Shiner County Park.

Parks and Recreation wants to make park enhancements that serves the community and meets the needs of the residents and park visitors. Public input will allow staff to do just that.

"By participating in the Phase 2 survey, residents can help guide the next steps in developing the Cape Fear Shiner County Park and ensure the final design reflects the priorities and interests of those who will enjoy it most. Current elements for Phase 2 will include a playground, picnic shelter, and restroom, but we are looking for input on additional elements that the public would like to be considered in the project area,” said Drew Bryant, Recreation Program Supervisor with Harnett County Parks and Recreation Department.

Community feedback will help the department better understand the needs and priorities of residents, ensuring future improvements reflect the needs of those who use the park. The survey gives the public an opportunity to share ideas and input to help Harnett County make informed decisions that will enhance the Cape Fear Shiner County Park for years to come.

For more information about Cape Fear Shiner County Park and the survey, visit Harnett County Parks and Recreation at https://www.harnett.org/parkrec/.

Residents are encouraged to participate and share their thoughts through Sunday, July 19, at 11:59 PM.