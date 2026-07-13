MIRACLE MAKERS FILM FESTIVAL UNVEILS LINEUP; ADDS DARREN ARONOFSKY'S EXECUTIVE PRODUCED FEATURE 'SOLIDARITY'

Festival's Third Season in Newport Beach Adds EKKL Entertainment Streaming Distribution Prize, and Faith, Family & Intentionally Open Categories

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle Makers International Film Festival (MMIFF) hosts its third annual event taking place September 2 through 6, 2026, bringing together acclaimed films, industry leaders, celebrity guests, educational panels, networking, red carpets, exclusive VIP experiences, and career building opportunities in Newport Beach, California.

The festival is excited to announce a special screening of Solidarity, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Written, directed, and edited by BAFTA nominated filmmaker Dustin Brown, Solidarity is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky through Protozoa Pictures.

Also new for 2026, EKKL Entertainment will provide a streaming distribution opportunity for the festival's Best Feature Film winner, creating a valuable pathway beyond the festival circuit for emerging filmmakers. The festival will also welcome Dave Mechem, Head of Acquisitions at EKKL Entertainment, as one of this year's featured speakers.

More than a film festival, MMIFF is a year round platform connecting filmmakers, creators, ministries, nonprofits, entertainment professionals, and audiences through meaningful storytelling, collaboration, and real world career opportunities.

"Miracle Makers International Film Festival exists to create opportunities where filmmakers, artists, ministries, nonprofits, industry leaders, and audiences come together to advance entertainment that inspires hope, strengthens communities, and leaves an eternal impact," said Erin Miracle, Founder and Festival Director.

One of the festival's defining features is its unique programming model, offering Faith, Family, and Intentionally Open competition categories. By intentionally welcoming creators from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, MMIFF creates opportunities for artists, industry professionals, nonprofits, ministries, and audiences to build relationships, discover new voices, and celebrate stories that inspire meaningful cultural conversation.

Beyond feature films and television, MMIFF celebrates storytelling across film, television, web series, podcasts, content creation, YouTube, vertical films, music, books, dance, visual arts, screenwriting, and emerging digital media.

Among this year's growing slate of Official Selections are:

● Empty Nets, directed by Nathan Blair, produced by Kingdom Sight Studios, starring Leland Klassen

● Helen | Believe, produced by Darren Moorman and Chris Pratt

● The Hill, directed by Jeff Celentano, starring Dennis Quaid

● Finding Faith, starring Paula Patton, Loretta Devine, and Keith David

● Between Borders, directed by Mark Freiburger, starring Elizabeth Tabish

● The One, written and produced by Erin Elizabeth Cook, starring Martin Sheen, Jana Kramer, Nick Zano, Olivia Sanabia, Noah Redclay, and Ashlyn Tomlin

● Rescued, written and directed by D.J. Hale, starring Lindsay Shaw, David DeLuise, and Elissa Kapneck

● Robbery at the Rockvale Theater, directed by Jesse Edwards, starring Brycen Patterson, Ayla Bullington, Josh Futcher, and Allee Sutton Heathcoat

● Thee Third Act, a web series created by Jane Hajduk and Shari Doran

● Soundman, a short film by Debi Bradshaw

These films represent just a portion of this year's programming. Official Selections, featured speakers, partnerships, panels, and special events continue to be announced weekly leading up to the festival, while submissions remain open in select categories.

The festival programming will include conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, studio executives, distributors, nonprofit leaders, financiers, and entertainment professionals including:

● Dave Mechem, Head of Acquisitions, EKKL Entertainment

● Frederick Peña, former President of Angel Funding, entertainment finance executive, and host of the festival's Film Financing Panel

● Darren Moorman, seasoned producer and Head of Reserve Entertainment

● Brad Silverman, Chief Content Officer, Kappa Studios

● Sharon Lawrence, six time Emmy nominated actress, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and Vice President of SAG-AFTRA

● Nate Boyer, former NFL player, decorated Green Beret, filmmaker, and Founder of Merging Vets & Players

● Mark Freiburger, director Between Boarders

● Rick Altizer, director of He Calls Me Daughter

● David Russek, Founder of Entre.one

● Karen Covell, Founder and Director of Hollywood Prayer Network

● Kelry Kirschenmann, Programs Director, Hollywood Prayer Network

Additional guests and industry professionals will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival attendees will also experience exclusive scenes and conversations with select cast and crew from the upcoming Jimmy Stewart biopic, Jimmy, from Aaron Burns & Co., highlighting the initiative to provide one million free movie tickets to veterans.

Beyond screenings and panels, guests will enjoy exclusive VIP experiences, including filmmaker and celebrity interviews aboard a private yacht, as well as special gatherings at the Lincoln Experience Center, creating unique opportunities for networking, collaboration, and industry connection.

MMIFF is also proud to partner with Kids in the Spotlight, a nonprofit that empowers foster care impacted and opportunity youth through filmmaking and career connected workforce development.

MMIFF is proudly sponsored by Regal Cinemas and Top Financial Agency and continues to welcome sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers, community partners, and tax deductible donations through its nonprofit fiscal sponsor, Grateful Film Fund, founded by Rob Hollman.

About Miracle Makers International Film Festival

Founded by Erin Miracle, the Miracle Makers International Film Festival is an international entertainment festival celebrating outstanding storytelling across film, television, web series, podcasts, books, music, dance, visual arts, and emerging digital media. Held annually in Newport Beach, California, MMIFF advances Entertainment with Eternal Impact by creating a platform where creativity, collaboration, purpose, and industry connection come together to connect audiences, elevate artists, foster meaningful relationships, and create lasting impact both on and off the screen.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer information, tax deductible donation information, and festival updates, visit www.MiracleMakersIFF.com and follow @MiracleMakersIFF on Instagram.

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