ADAPTOVATE Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Miro

Jim Cundiff, Managing Director & Partner ADAPTOVATE USA

Combining enterprise transformation expertise with the AI Innovation Workspace

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ADAPTOVATE and Miro announced a global strategic partnership to help large enterprises turn AI investment into measurable business returns. While most organizations have launched AI pilots, few have successfully scaled them into value. This is a gap that demands a fundamentally different approach to change. Together, ADAPTOVATE's enterprise transformation expertise and Miro's AI Innovation Workspace give organizations a proven methodology and a purpose-built platform, working as one.Through this partnership, ADAPTOVATE's deep expertise in AI-driven strategy and enterprise transformation will be brought to Miro's expansive and growing global client base, helping organizations understand that integrating AI into workflows requires not just the right tools, but the right approach to decision making, execution and organizational design.For ADAPTOVATE clients, this partnership will mean a faster path to strategic alignment, reduced rework across complex programs, and AI embedded into the operating model with a shared collaboration layer that makes that kind of acceleration repeatable at scale. ADAPTOVATE has a long history of delivering measurable results across industries, cutting business planning time for a large oilfield operator by 40%, driving a 30% increase in export capacity for a transportation client, and generating a 20% uplift in average revenue per client for a leading Middle Eastern airline.“Outdated, misaligned operating models slow AI adoption more than technology limitations” said Jim Cundiff , Managing Director and Partner at ADAPTOVATE. “Miro has launched an AI Innovation Workspace designed to bridge the gap between individual AI productivity and enterprise-wide agentic transformations. Miro enables humans and AI agents to collaborate dynamically. We are excited about the client outcomes we can achieve through this partnership.”Miro’s AI Innovation Workspace serves over 100 million users, bringing together a collaborative canvas, AI-powered Flows, and the recently acquired Reforge knowledge and training layer into a single platform giving teams and AI agents a shared environment for discovery, planning, and delivery. Together, ADAPTOVATE and Miro will help enterprises move from isolated AI experiments to transformation that sticks.“AI adoption doesn’t stall for lack of tools — it stalls because the workflow around the tools never changes. ADAPTOVATE brings the enterprise transformation muscle to rebuild that workflow, and Miro gives teams and AI agents a shared canvas to run it on. Together, we’re closing the gap between individual productivity and real organizational change.” said Miro Chief Transformation Officer, Hryhorii (Grisha) Pavlotskyi.To learn more about ADAPTOVATE's work with enterprise clients, visit www.adaptovate.com About ADAPTOVATEADAPTOVATE is a leading global consultancy that partners with organizations to scale transformative change, optimize business models, and enhance customer experiences through innovative, agile ways of working. The firm operates out of Toronto and across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific with headquarters in Australia.About MiroMiro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit https://miro.com Media ContactAdaptovate@talkshopmedia.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.