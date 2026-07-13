Attorney General Liz Murrill Announces Conviction of Rapides Parish Caregiver for Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced that 25-year-old Devontavis McCoy, of Connella Drive in Alexandria, was found guilty as charged following a bench trial on July 10, 2026, in the 9th Judicial District Court of:

1 count - 1 Count La. R.S. 14:35.2 Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities

On November 22, 2022, McCoy was employed by a Medicaid provider as a caregiver at a facility for intellectually disabled individuals. While working in that capacity, McCoy attacked a patient by throwing a water bottle at the patient's head and forcefully grabbing the patient by the arms as the patient attempted to retreat.

McCoy was arrested on March 15, 2023, following an investigation by Attorney General Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on one count of Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities and released on an $8,500 bond.

During the bench trial, the Attorney General's Office demonstrated that the attack was unprovoked and resulted in bruising to the victim's body. As a result, McCoy was found guilty as charged. The Attorney General's Office argued for jail time by highlighting the vulnerability of the victim, McCoy's position of trust as a caregiver, and the callousness of the attack.

Immediately following those arguments, the Court sentenced McCoy to six months in jail, with all but 10 days suspended, a $500 fine and court costs, followed by two years of probation with all standard conditions and the following special conditions:

No supervision of disabled individuals

All fines paid within 30 days

No criminal conduct

No alcohol or controlled dangerous substances (CDS)

This arrest and conviction resulted from an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Justice's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.



