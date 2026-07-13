ICYMI: Governor Newsom, Nevada Democratic Leaders Rally Volunteers for Coordinated Campaign Kickoff

This weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Congressman Steven Horsford, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, and NV Dems Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno to celebrate the opening of the Nevada Democratic Party’s CD-04 field office and launch a canvass in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.

The new field office will serve as a hub for the coordinated campaign’s organizing efforts, supporting volunteer recruitment, voter outreach, and community engagement throughout the 2026 election cycle.

As a must-win battleground, Nevada will play a critical role in the 2026 midterm elections and investments now will set our party up for success as Democrats work to win back the White House in 2028.

WATCH HERE:

MS NOW: “Gavin Newsom is campaigning in Nevada as part of a three-day sweep to boost Democrats in that swing state ahead of the midterms.”

KTNV: “California Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Congressman Steven Horsford arrived to the coordinated campaign field office on West Owens Avenue Saturday. The goal is to launch a canvas that can ensure democratic leaders can effectively campaign in future elections. Newsom says the midterm is key to winning back the White House.”

FOX 5: “California Governor Gavin Newsom made a campaign stop in Las Vegas’s historic West side on Saturday. He says Nevada could help decide the country’s political direction this year. Newsom calls the governor’s race here one of his party’s top priorities and a close contest that could shift control of the governor’s office from Republicans to the Democrats.

KLAS: “California’s Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting Nevada, part of a cross country tour. His first visit right here in Las Vegas where Democrats have opened a new field office with Newsom throwing his support behind Aaron Ford as he runs for governor of Nevada.”

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Nevada Independent: “At the event, which drew roughly 80 people, Ford went on the attack against his opponent, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, in what is shaping up to be one of the closest gubernatorial races in the country.”

Nevada Current: “The race is close. It’s going to be close, but we’re going to win. ” Ford said. “You deserve a fighter. Someone’s going to stand up. Someone who is unafraid to do that, and I’m going to be that governor.”

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