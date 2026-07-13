Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the East Evans Creek Road Fire

Salem, OR — On July 10, 2026, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the East Evans Creek Road Fire in Jackson County. The Jackson County Fire Defense Board Chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the State Fire Marshal concurred with that request.

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was declared only for the East Evans Creek Road Fire threatening structures in Jackson County.

A link to Executive Order 26-13 can be found here.

Local resources have transitioned to the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Blue Incident Management Team in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Team 1 to provide the capacity necessary to suppress and contain the East Evans Creek Road Fire.

The fire sparked Friday and quickly grew to 1,550 acres, prompting levels 1,2, and 3 evacuation notices. The OSFM mobilized a strike team and structural protection task force to boost local capacity. Following the invocation of the Emergency Conflagration Act, the agency mobilized four addition task forces from local fire agencies across the state. The Oregon structural fire service and its wildland partners at the ODF are working in partnership to protect life and property from the fire.

For evacuation updates, click here or visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here. Get current information about this fire here.