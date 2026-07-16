Univision Computers Ranked on 2026 MSP 501 — Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Univision MSP 501 Winner

Univision Computers earns a spot on the 2026 MSP 501, recognizing the Spokane Valley IT provider among the world's top managed service providers.

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Univision Computers has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501 the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, Univision Computers has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results for the businesses it serves through Managed Services & IT Support in Missoula, MT and IT Support in Central Florida , demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership."The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of ConteUnint, Channel Events. "These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry — they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners, rewarding MSPs with long-term financial health, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.MSP Summit is pleased to name Univision Computers to the 2026 MSP 501."Since 1989, our mission has never changed: we don't just fix problems, we build lasting relationships rooted in honesty, clear communication, and results our clients can count on," said Christopher Sumner, Owner & Partner of Univision Computers. "From our roots in Montana to our growing presence in Central Florida, this recognition validates what our team lives out every day showing up as a true technology partner, not just a vendor, for the businesses that trust us to keep them secure, connected, and running. Being named to the MSP 501 belongs to every member of our team who answers the call and goes the extra mile for our clients, wherever they're located.""The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter."This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue, with 10% average revenue growth and recurring revenue comprising nearly 60% of total revenue. Many offerings focus on security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring the same core disciplines behind Univision Computers' own Managed IT services and network security solutions.BackgroundThe 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team from February to May 2026, recognizing top MSPs based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.About Univision ComputersFounded in 1989, Univision Computers has grown from a local IT support team into a trusted, strategic technology partner for businesses across Washington, Northern Idaho, Montana, and Central Florida, including Orlando, DeLand, and Ormond Beach. The company delivers managed IT services, co-managed IT support, network security, and business VoIP solutions — with a mission to build lasting relationships rooted in honesty, clear communication, and results. Learn more at univisioncomputers.com or call 800-597-6623.About Channel Partners, MSP Summit and the MSP 501Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers, and technology suppliers through industry-leading events, education, and recognition programs. Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community.The portfolio also includes the MSP 501, honoring top-performing MSPs; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices in the technology advisor community.For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.Media ContactJared JordanUnivision ComputersPhone: 800-597-6623Website: univisioncomputers.com

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