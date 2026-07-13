SuperFan Diaries Hits 50-Episode Milestone, Swings for the Fences

J.R. Greene & Keith Burns — On SuperFan Diaries (Photo Credit SuperFan Diaries) Keith Burns — On SuperFan Diaries (Photo Credit SuperFan Diaries) SuperFan Diaries J.R. Greene Studio Shot (Photo Courtesy Superfan Diaries Website) SuperFans Diaries Logo

The sports podcast that celebrates passionate fans everywhere hits a major milestone, New Episodes with Keith Burns of Trick Pony & Icon Gary Morris this week!

I had a blast (appearing on SuperFan Diaries). J.R. was well-versed!”” — Gary Morris, Award-winning Singer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most podcasts run out of gas long before Episode 50. SuperFan Diaries isn't most podcasts.The fast-paced sports podcast dedicated to exploring the countless ways sports shape our lives has officially surpassed 50 episodes, and rather than showing any signs of slowing down, the show is hitting its stride. Since launching in the fall of 2025, SuperFan Diaries has grown into the feel-good podcast of sports, with host J.R. Greene bringing audiences into the world of fandom's most dedicated fans, the ones who live and breathe their favorite sports and prove that fandom can help carve out a special identity that makes us walk through the world a little happier.With a wide-ranging roster of guests spanning every sport, every background, and every kind of fan experience imaginable, SuperFan Diaries tells the stories that don't make the highlight reel but stay with you long after the final whistle. From game day superstitions that defy logic to legendary comebacks that defy belief, from crushing defeats that still sting years later to the pure joy of victory, the show celebrates every dimension of what it means to love a game."SuperFan Diaries has never been about the game itself, it's about what the game does to us. The rituals, the heartbreaks, the belonging. Now over fifty episodes in, we're just getting warmed up." — J.R. Greene, Host, SuperFan DiariesWhat sets SuperFan Diaries apart is Greene's ability to meet each guest exactly where they are, whether that's a lifelong season ticket holder who hasn't missed a home game in thirty years, a first-generation fan who discovered their team through a stranger on a subway, or a former athlete who now watches from the other side of the fence. Every conversation is a reminder that sports are bigger than box scores.The show has steadily built an audience of passionate, outrageous, and dedicated fans who come not just to listen, but to be seen, celebrated, and heard. In an era when sports media often prioritizes hot takes over heart, SuperFan Diaries leans into the human side of fandom without apology.Fewer than 10 percent of all podcasts ever reach the 50-episode mark. SuperFan Diaries didn't just reach it, it blew past it, building a guest list that has included; World Series Chicago Cubs champion Ben Zobrist, iconic seven-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Brent Maher (the Judds, Tina Turner), Dutch fan sensation "Oranje Suit Man" Daniel Oordt, the 18-year-old NBA influencer Sloane of "Sloane Knows," NHL icon Ryan O'Reilly, MLB’s “Worst Seat Guy” Cameron Guzzo, The Buffalo Bills “Mafia” creator, The Carolina Panther and Hurricanes superfan Carolina MiC, Golden State Warriors Dance Cam Mom (Robin Schreiber), Green Bay Packers very own Frozen Tundra Man, the Philly Sports Guy, Boston Red Sox curse ending player Doug Mientkiewicz, Award-winning author, educator and Title IX expert Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel, e-sports legend and founder of Team Liquid, Steve Arhancet, Founder of Madison Reed Beauty Products, Amy Errett, the huge tiktok stars Olive Mannella and Dadosaur, and many more!Two new episodes are set to build on that momentum. On July 8, 2026, the show features Keith Burns, guitarist, singer, and member of the hit band Trick Pony, as he brings his passionate devotion to the Georgia Bulldogs to SuperFan Diaries. Burns co-wrote two of Trick Pony's three top ten singles, and after his time with the group went on to chart four top twenty hits, release three No. 1 singles in the UK, and earn the title of MusicRow's "Independent Artist of the Year."On July 15, 2026, award winning singer and stage icon Gary Morris joins J.R. Greene for a wide ranging conversation about entertainment and his passion for high school and college basketball and baseball. Morris is best known for his original rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings," which won Song of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Following his celebrated run as a country and pop star, Morris made a remarkable transition to musicals and opera, portraying Jean Valjean in Sir Cameron Mackintosh's landmark 1987 production of Les Miserables, and Rodolfo opposite Linda Ronstadt in La Boheme.Several more award-winning, high-profile guests are already booked for later this year, including hit songwriter Pam Rose, extreme sports advocate and retired US Army soldier Noah Galloway, country music vocal powerhouse John Berry, and actor and rising country star Jet Jurgensmeyer, proof that the love of sport touches every walk of life.The reason SuperFan Diaries has grown this fast is not hard to find. It lives in the stories. Sports has a way of reaching into every corner of life and pulling people together across every background and every genre, and J.R. Greene has made it his mission to find those people and give their stories the spotlight they deserve. That passion, and that commitment to the long haul, is exactly why SuperFan Diaries is just getting started.EPISODES NOW STREAMING: Apple Podcasts

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