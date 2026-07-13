Honest Oak SEO Announces Permanent 10% Discount for Military Veterans in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

Veteran-founded digital marketing agency marks American milestone with a lifetime discount on managed websites and SEO for veteran-owned small businesses

No inflated promises, no disappearing after launch, just steady, accountable work. Extending a permanent discount to veterans on this anniversary felt like the right way to put that value into action.” — Ryan Forney, Honest Oak Founding Partner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honest Oak SEO (https://honest-oak.com/), a Virginia-based web design and SEO agency serving small, local service businesses nationwide, today announced a permanent 10% discount on all website and SEO services for military veterans. The initiative launches in recognition of the 250th anniversary of American independence — a milestone the agency's leadership says is personal, not just symbolic.

Honest Oak was co-founded by Ryan Forney, a U.S. Army combat veteran who spent years in senior management roles within the U.S. Department of Defense before launching his own digital marketing venture in 2020. He later partnered with Nick Stone, who had built and run Charlottesville SEO Web Development since 2006. Together, the two formally launched Honest Oak in 2025, combining more than 25 years of hands-on web development and SEO experience with the discipline Forney brought from his military and national security background.

"In the miltary, you learn that the mission only works if everyone can trust the person next to them," said Forney. "We built this company on that same idea — no inflated promises, no disappearing after launch, just steady, accountable work. Extending a permanent discount to veterans on this particular anniversary felt like the right way to put that value into action."

A Company Built on Honest Work

Honest Oak's name reflects its operating philosophy: transparency in pricing, clarity in reporting, and the kind of dependable, long-term partnership the company says too many agencies fail to deliver.

Its core commitments include:

Information that drives decisions: Honest Oak provides raw, unfiltered expertise on what moves the needle for growing businesses and what doesn’t.

Accountability, not disappearing acts: Honest Oak stays engaged after launch with ongoing, fully managed support rather than handing off a finished website and moving on.

Discipline shaped by service: Honest Oak applies attention to detail and precision in meeting deadlines, communication, and follow-through.

A focus on the businesses that build communities: Honest Oak works exclusively with local, service-based businesses across more than 50 industries, from HVAC and plumbing to dental, landscaping, and pest control (not e-commerce, retail, or restaurants).

Premium Performance, Honest Pricing

Honest Oak's popular Managed Business Website plans (https://websites.honest-oak.com/home) are built specifically for local service businesses that need to convert online visitors into phone calls. Each site includes five primary pages plus up to five dedicated service pages designed to strengthen local search visibility, and is typically ready for client review in about two weeks.

Honest Oak's plans start with a one-time $999 setup fee and run from $99 per month, with no long-term contract required.

Every plan is fully managed — domain, hosting, maintenance, and up to an hour of monthly updates are included, backed by a U.S.-based support team and a 100% money-back guarantee on the initial design. Clients also receive a free optional redesign every three years, so their site never falls behind.

“We know a lot of our competitors charge at least $5,000–$10,000 for a website build, but that’s asking a lot for a small business. And we also feel it’s not fair to business owners to build a site and walk away - leaving the business owner to fend for themselves after launch. Our customers know they always have our support if they need an update or something isn’t working properly.”

Beyond web design, Honest Oak's SEO services can also help local businesses improve their standing in online searches. They have expertise in optimizing Google Business Profiles, building directory citations, and increasing visibility in local map and search results — the combination that turns nearby searches into booked jobs.

"Veterans have already shown they'll do the hard, disciplined work other people walk away from," said Nick Stone, co-founder of Honest Oak SEO. "This discount is our way of making sure that same standard of work is available to them at a price that respects what they've already given."

A Permanent Commitment, Not a Promotion

Unlike many anniversary campaigns tied to a single calendar year, Honest Oak's veteran discount is permanent. Any veteran-owned business working with Honest Oak will receive 10% off website and SEO services. Veteran business owners interested in the discount can mention their veteran status when requesting a free consultation through Honest Oak's website or by calling (804) 457-8383. Proof of service may be required.

Giving Veteran Business Owners a Tactical Edge

Beyond the discount, Forney wants veteran owners of local service businesses to know that Honest Oak's door is open — even for those who just need a clearer picture before making decisions.

"The online marketing world moves fast, and there are a lot of moving pieces," says Forney. "We see hardworking business owners putting real effort into the wrong things — and it ends up costing them time and money that could have actually moved the needle. Sometimes a short conversation is all it takes to point someone in the right direction."

Honest Oak offers hourly business consulting services — also eligible for the veteran discount — for owners looking for more structured guidance. But for veterans with a quick question or two, Forney keeps it simple: connect with him directly on LinkedIn or send a note to the Honest Oak team, and he'll make sure you walk away with something useful.

About Honest Oak SEO

Honest Oak SEO is a digital marketing agency with more than 25 years of combined experience, based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and serving small, local service businesses across the United States. Co-founded by U.S. Army combat veteran Ryan Forney and longtime web development and SEO specialist Nick Stone, Honest Oak provides fully managed websites and customized SEO strategies — including Google Business Profile optimization, directory citation building, and local search visibility — built to turn searches into calls and calls into customers.

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