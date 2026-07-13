Elmm Law Group Founder Gordi Mikalacki to Speak on Brand Authority Panel at the 2026 Lawyer Growth Summit in Las Vegas

At the industry's premier growth event, Mikalacki will detail the branding strategies fueling Elmm Law Group.

Building a firm that clients remember and trust is not an accident. It is the result of intentional positioning and a willingness to make bold choices.” — Gordi Mikalacki

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, Founder and Partner of Elmm Law Group , a Phoenix personal injury firm, has been selected as a featured panelist at the 2026 Lawyer Growth Summit, one of the legal industry’s premier growth and marketing conferences. The event takes place July 15–17, 2026, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.Mikalacki will join the panel “Be Known or Be Forgotten: The Branding, Positioning, and Bold Decisions Behind Firms That Dominate Their Markets” on Thursday, July 16, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. The session explores how influence, positioning, and bold decision-making set market-leading firms apart from the rest of the field.She will be joined on stage by Brandon Rafi, CEO of Rafi Law Group; Jo Stephens, founder of LawFirmSites; and Jenn Gore, founder of Evergreen Coaching, who will be moderating the panel. Full session details are available on the Summit’s official 2026 agenda.“Building a firm that clients remember and trust is not an accident. It is the result of intentional positioning and a willingness to make bold choices,” said Gordi Mikalacki. “I’m honored to share the stage with leaders who are redefining how modern law firms grow, and to bring the perspective of a Phoenix injury firm that puts clients first.”A former Arizona Assistant Attorney General and Arizona Court of Appeals Law Clerk, Gordi founded Elmm Law Group to represent injured Arizonans in all personal injury claims. The firm serves clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and Maricopa County, handling every case on a contingency fee basis.The Lawyer Growth Summit, powered by Lawyer.com , brings together forward-thinking attorneys, innovators, and industry leaders for interactive panels, hands-on workshops, and conversations focused on the tools, technology, and strategies shaping the future of legal practice. The Summit has earned Silver and Bronze StevieAwards from The American Business Awardsfor excellence in conferences and thought leadership.About Elmm Law GroupElmm Law Group is an Arizona-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims and their families navigate the legal process with confidence, compassion, and results. Founded by attorney Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, a former Arizona Assistant Attorney General, the firm combines extensive litigation experience with a modern, client-centered approach to personal injury representation.The firm exclusively handles personal injury matters, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, rideshare accidents, dog bites, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related cases. Elmm Law Group is committed to providing direct attorney access, clear communication, and personalized legal strategies designed to maximize client outcomes.Known for its tagline, "Get Gordi.", Elmm Law Group has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients throughout Arizona while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement, education, and advocacy. Through initiatives such as the annual Backpack to the Future school supply drive, an annual Elmm Law Group Successful Small Business Scholarship, and local partnerships and sponsorships, the firm remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact both inside and outside the courtroom.

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