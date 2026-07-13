Hope E.L. Releases Second Companion Picture Book Celebrating Friendship and Nature

author of Sergio and Fluffy: An Unlikely Friendship.

Fluffy and the Boy Under the Old Oak Tree continues the beloved Sergio and Fluffy story through the eyes of a gentle white squirrel.

Through Sergio and Fluffy, I hope young readers are inspired to cherish nature, show kindness, and believe that unexpected friendships can change our lives.” — Hope Lopez

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children's author Hope E.L. proudly announces the release of Fluffy and the Boy Under the Old Oak Tree: The Blooming of a Friendship, the heartfelt second book in the Sergio and Fluffy picture book collection.Following the success of Sergio and Fluffy: An Unlikely Friendship, this beautifully illustrated companion story invites readers to experience the same unforgettable friendship from an entirely new perspective—through the eyes of Fluffy, the gentle white squirrel.Set beneath the sheltering branches of a majestic old oak tree, the story follows the remarkable bond between six-year-old Sergio and his woodland companion. As trust grows through kindness, patience, and quiet understanding, children discover that true friendship is built through compassion rather than words alone.With lyrical storytelling and enchanting illustrations inspired by nature, Hope E.L. encourages young readers to appreciate wildlife, embrace empathy, and recognize the importance of caring relationships. The companion narrative also teaches children that every story has more than one point of view, helping develop emotional awareness and understanding.Perfect for families, teachers, librarians, and young readers, the book creates meaningful opportunities for conversations about friendship, emotional growth, respect for nature, and kindness.Together, Sergio and Fluffy: An Unlikely Friendship and Fluffy and the Boy Under the Old Oak Tree: The Blooming of a Friendship form a complete storytelling experience that celebrates loyalty, compassion, and the enduring power of friendship.About the AuthorHope E.L. is a children's author whose stories celebrate imagination, compassion, family, and the beauty of the natural world. Through memorable characters and heartfelt storytelling, she creates meaningful reading experiences that encourage empathy, curiosity, and emotional growth while inspiring children to discover the wonder found in everyday life.

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