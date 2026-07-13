Temporary Overnight Lane Closure Scheduled on Churchville Road in Bel Air Following Water Main Repair

BEL AIR, Md., (July 13, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Public Works will temporarily close the westbound lanes of Churchville Road (MD 22) in Bel Air Monday evening, July 13, to complete roadway restoration following a water main break in the area.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday evening, both westbound lanes of Churchville Road (MD 22) will be closed from the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Churchville Road (MD 22) to Thurlow Court.

The closure is expected to remain in place overnight, with the roadway anticipated to reopen Tuesday morning before the peak travel period.

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour signs and allow additional travel time while work is underway.

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