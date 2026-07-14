Fabric Launches the Fabric Agentic Readiness Accelerator™ to Accelerate Agentic Transformation
New self-service product delivers personalized readiness profiles, industry benchmarks, and roadmaps to accelerate agentic adoption.
Built on Fabric's proprietary data and intellectual property, accumulated through years of first-party research, enterprise client engagements, executive conversations, consulting methodologies, advisory frameworks, and practitioner expertise, the Accelerator transforms that knowledge into personalized readiness profiles, benchmark comparisons, strategic recommendations, and practical roadmaps that help organizations confidently accelerate their agentic journey.
Fabric's research found that while interest in agentic technology continues to grow, pressure from executive leadership and boards to develop an agentic strategy is growing even faster. Despite that urgency, most organizations remain in the early stages of maturity. The study found that 82% of organizations report low to moderate confidence in agentic technology, 93% remain in exploration or pilot phases, 87% lack formal governance, 92% are not technically or operationally ready to scale, and 86% lack a framework for measuring and optimizing agent-driven experiences.
"The question is no longer whether organizations will be asked to leverage agentic technology. The question is whether they'll be prepared when that moment arrives," said Keith Pine, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Fabric. "Most organizations are either experimenting in isolation or waiting for the market to mature. The smartest organizations are proactively building the foundations required to scale agents successfully. The Fabric Agentic Readiness Accelerator gives leaders a practical way to understand where they stand today, determine what to do next, and confidently move their organization forward."
At its core, the Accelerator helps organizations answer three fundamental questions:
Where are we today?
Where should we focus next?
How do we accelerate from here?
Delivered through an intuitive self-service experience, organizations receive:
Personalized Agentic Readiness Profile
Industry benchmark comparisons
Dimension-level maturity scoring
Prioritized recommendations
Practical roadmap for accelerating adoption
Executive-ready reporting
The Accelerator evaluates readiness across executive alignment, use case maturity, governance, technical and data readiness, measurement capabilities, service design, and organizational enablement. Recommendations automatically adapt to each organization's stage of maturity, whether they are exploring their first use case or scaling enterprise-wide initiatives.
Fabric believes organizations that invest today in trusted data, governance, measurement, service design, and organizational readiness will be best positioned to realize both operational efficiencies and new revenue opportunities as agentic technologies continue to mature.
The Fabric Agentic Readiness Accelerator™ is available immediately.
Learn more or begin your Agentic Readiness Profile at:
https://agenticaccelerator.fabric.cx
About Fabric
Fabric is a strategy-led customer, employee, and patient experience consulting firm. Fabric partners with leading organizations to solve complex business challenges by combining deep consulting expertise with practical innovation that delivers measurable business outcomes.
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