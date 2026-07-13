Funding Opportunity: National Resource Center for Women and Retirement

Applications due Monday, August 3, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging for the National Resource Center for Women and Retirement. The awardee will receive a total of up to $717,000 for a three-year project.

This funding opportunity is designed to support a National Resource Center for Women and Retirement. The goal of the resource center is to provide educational materials and resources on the basics of financial management, retirement planning, and other tools that promote financial literacy to women with the greatest economic and social need. The recipient will partner with the national aging network to expand such efforts and provide educational materials to prevent identity theft, fraud, and financial exploitation.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to Genevieve.Waterman@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-PCPN-0011, "National Resource Center for Women and Retirement," posted July 2, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.