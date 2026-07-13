Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Successfully Sells New Jersey HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group successfully sold a NJ HVAC company, connecting a quality business with a buyer ready to build on its success

Every successful closing represents years of hard work by the business owner” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, HVAC industry business broker with Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established heating and air conditioning company serving Bergen County, New Jersey.

The transaction marks another successful ownership transition in the HVAC industry, connecting a quality business with a buyer prepared to build upon its strong reputation and loyal customer base.

"Every successful closing represents years of hard work by the business owner," said Patrick Lange. "It's always rewarding to help an entrepreneur transition their life's work to a buyer who recognizes the value they've created and is committed to continuing that legacy. Congratulations to both the seller and the new owner on this exciting new chapter."

The HVAC industry continues to attract strong buyer interest as recurring maintenance agreements, experienced technicians, and established customer relationships make well-managed companies highly desirable acquisition opportunities.

Business owners considering selling their HVAC company are encouraged to begin planning well before they intend to exit. Proper preparation can significantly increase company value while creating a smoother transition for employees, customers, and new ownership.

About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

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