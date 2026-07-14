OneSignal Unveils Autonomous Lifecycle Marketing Vision, Opens OneSignal AI and MCP Server to All Users

OneSignal AI is now available in open beta

Customer engagement platform sets course to autonomous lifecycle marketing that continuously improves itself, with OneSignal AI and MCP available today.

The dashboard era was about giving marketers better tools. This next era is about delivering the outcomes those tools were always for, and handing back the time spent operating them.” — George Deglin, co-founder and CEO, OneSignal

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneSignal, the customer engagement platform trusted by more than one million businesses, today announced its vision for Autonomous Lifecycle Marketing (ALM): a self-improving platform that plans and executes messaging campaigns that onboard, engage, and retain a brand’s users, all while maintaining a marketers control to set the strategy, goals, brand, and implement guardrails. Alongside the vision, the company released OneSignal AI and the OneSignal MCP Server into open beta, available to every OneSignal account starting today.For over a decade, lifecycle marketing platforms have offered the same deal: a powerful dashboard, run by the people, time, and expertise a company can supply. As platforms grew more capable, they demanded more of all three — putting sophisticated lifecycle marketing out of reach for the lean growth teams behind most consumer apps. OneSignal is building toward the opposite: software that does the work, so a team of five can operate like a team of twenty-five.“The center of gravity in our category is moving from marketers operating software to software operating the customer lifecycle, with people supplying goals, context, and approvals,” said George Deglin, co-founder and CEO of OneSignal. “The dashboard era was about giving marketers better tools. This next era is about delivering the outcomes those tools were always for, and handing back the time spent operating them. The products we’re opening up today are the first real steps up that ladder.”Available today in open beta OneSignal AI is an AI assistant built into the OneSignal platform. In plain language, marketers can create push notifications, emails, in-app messages, and SMS; build segments and multi-step Journeys; get reporting on message and Journey analytics and trends; and receive recommendations and industry benchmarks. The OneSignal MCP Server brings OneSignal’s capabilities to the AI tools and agents teams already use. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) with OAuth support, it lets AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Copilot securely operate OneSignal on a customer’s behalf — spanning messaging, users and subscriptions, segments, templates, exports, and analytics. In a single conversation, an agent can pull behavioral data from a warehouse, find where new users drop off, build a segment in OneSignal, draft the copy, and schedule the sends.The autonomy ladderOneSignal frames the path to autonomy as a ladder marketers climb as trust is earned: from manual dashboards and AI assistance, to proactive expert assistance delegated agentic autopilot, and ultimately a full operator that runs an entire lifecycle program against a company’s goals and reaches out only when it needs a decision.The outcomes ALM is built to compound are already proven on OneSignal’s platform: fintech app Cashea lifted first-month activation 43%, marketplace letgo reactivated more than 28,000 dormant users from a single campaign, and health app BetterMe lifted retention 22%.About OneSignalOneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement platform for mobile and web push notifications, email, SMS, RCS, in-app messaging, and Live Activities. Founded by app developers who needed an easier way to engage their users, OneSignal today empowers more than one million businesses to send billions of daily messages, on a mission to democratize customer engagement. OneSignal is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., with offices in New York and London. Learn more at onesignal.com.

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