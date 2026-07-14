Click Bond’s Stronger Together System Will Make World Premiere at FIA 2026

The Foundation: Our Proven Fasteners Automated Bonding Technology ABT's suite of three new tools to accelerate assembly Digital Solutions Click Bond's newest asset: Brighton Science

Adhesive-bonded fasteners are joined with automated bonding and XR-guided technology to speed assembly, enhance consistency, and increase precision.

The Stronger Together system, which will debut at FIA, pairs proven adhesive-bonded fasteners with technology that makes them even faster to install, more consistent, and fully traceable at scale.” — Click Bond, Inc.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Click Bond, Inc. is thrilled to debut its Stronger Together system for modern assembly at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), July 20 – 24, in Farnborough, Hampshire, UK. The system, which will make its debut on the world stage at FIA, pairs the company’s proven adhesive-bonded fasteners with technology that makes that foundation even faster to install, more consistent, and fully traceable at scale. With two stands in Hall 3 at FIA, the company will also appear for the first time with Brighton Science , an Ohio-based Click Bond company whose work focuses on surface intelligence and bond-readiness data.INTRODUCING STRONGER TOGETHEROver its nearly 40-year history, Click Bond has proudly employed customer-driven innovation, listening to customers and the demands of the industry. In recent years, as growth within the industry has surged at unprecedented levels, there is increasing demand to build at scale more efficiently and consistently, without compromising quality along the way.In response, the company has made a significant investment in strengthening the bond — with our parts and our customers.Stronger Together is a three-pillar system designed to add speed, accuracy, and repeatability to the solid foundation — Click Bond’s trusted line of more than 5,000 adhesive-bonded products sold worldwide, which eliminate the need for drilled holes, making our partners’ designs lighter, stronger, faster, and safer.Click Bond’s priority has always been solving customers’ biggest challenges — simplifying installation and maintenance, preventing corrosion, improving cycle time, lowering production costs, avoiding errors and rework, and preserving structural integrity.The Stronger Together system pairs that trusted line of fasteners with technology that makes that proven foundation more rapid, repeatable, and precise:• Automated Bonding Technology, or ABT, which removes installation variability and makes bonding seven times faster than manual bonding methods• Digital Solutions, which provide full XR-guided installation and traceabilityAN EXCITING NEW ASSET IN BRIGHTON SCIENCEWith the recent acquisition of Brighton Science, Click Bond is also highlighting its latest investment in the science of the bond itself — surface intelligence and bond-readiness data, which sits alongside the Stronger Together platform. Brighton Science, appearing for the first time ever at FIA alongside Click Bond, will provide an R&D preview demonstration of its BConnect platform, to give visitors a glimpse of where Click Bond will eventually take surface intelligence next — incorporating it into the digital workflow.WHERE TO FIND USClick Bond occupies two stands in Hall 3, right across the aisle from each other:• Stand 3731 is home to the Stronger Together debut — live system demonstrations, the ABT Handheld world premiere, the Brighton Science learning center, and private demo sessions for your program leads and engineers.• Stand 3730 is hosted by Fastavia, Ltd., our authorized UK distributor and technical representative, alongside Click Bond’s global distribution network from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Come see live adhesive-bonding demonstrations and connect with the representative closest to your program.Demonstrations run every half hour, Monday through Friday, July 20–24. On Tuesday, July 21, join us for a networking happy hour and a customized giveaway experience from 14:00–16:00.For more details, visit https://www.clickbond.com/fia-farnborough-international-airshow ###ABOUT CLICK BONDClick Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com

Trusted Fasteners + Smarter Processes = Stronger Together

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