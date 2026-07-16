CHARGE YOUR EV ON DEMAND OR SCHEDULED

Company begins service across eight Northern New Jersey counties, providing on-demand and scheduled charging for electric vehicle drivers.

I lived this problem, said Sharon Burrell, Founder and CEO of ODEC. Buying an EV should be convenient, not stressful. I started ODEC so drivers can get power without needing a tow truck.” — Sharon Burrell

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Startup Launches Mobile EV Charging Service to Expand Charging Options for Drivers and Multifamily Communities

As electric vehicle ownership continues to grow, many drivers still face limited charging availability, inoperable stations, and long wait times. A new New Jersey company is introducing a mobile charging alternative designed to bring charging services directly to drivers when and where they need them.

On Demand EV Charging (ODEC), a certified women-owned and minority-owned business founded by entrepreneur Sharon Burrell, officially announced the launch of its mobile EV charging service across eight Northern New Jersey counties. The company provides both scheduled and on-demand charging by dispatching certified technicians directly to a customer's vehicle, eliminating the need to locate an available charging station during many common charging situations.

Burrell founded ODEC after experiencing firsthand the frustrations many EV owners encounter.

"I lived this problem," said Sharon Burrell, Founder and CEO of ODEC. "After purchasing my first electric vehicle, I quickly realized that the charging infrastructure has not kept pace with the growing number of EVs on the road. Broken chargers, occupied stations, and long waits can turn a simple recharge into a major inconvenience. I created ODEC to offer drivers another reliable charging option when traditional infrastructure isn't available."

Using the ODEC mobile app, drivers can request immediate charging assistance or schedule a charging appointment in advance. Certified technicians travel to the customer's location and provide charging services while the vehicle remains parked. Service is available 24 hours a day throughout Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Bergen, Morris, Somerset, and Union counties.

In addition to serving individual EV owners, ODEC is launching a Resident EV Charging Pilot Program for multifamily communities. The program offers apartment owners and property managers an opportunity to provide EV charging access for residents without installing permanent charging stations or making significant infrastructure investments.

"As more residents choose electric vehicles, property owners are looking for practical ways to support that transition," Burrell said. "Our mobile service offers an additional option that can help communities provide charging access while evaluating their long-term infrastructure plans."

ODEC's launch comes as New Jersey continues to expand electric vehicle adoption and communities explore new approaches to supporting growing charging demand. The company's mobile service model is designed to complement existing charging infrastructure by providing flexibility for drivers, residential communities, workplaces, and special events.

About On Demand EV Charging (ODEC)

On Demand EV Charging (ODEC) is a Northern New Jersey-based mobile EV charging company providing scheduled, emergency, and after-hours charging services directly to electric vehicle owners. Founded by Sharon Burrell, ODEC serves eight counties throughout Northern New Jersey and offers charging solutions for individual drivers, multifamily communities, businesses, and events. The company is a certified women-owned and minority-owned business committed to expanding convenient access to electric vehicle charging.

For more information, visit ondemandevcharging.com** or contact [info@ondemandevcharging.com](mailto:info@ondemandevcharging.com)

or 855-77-CHARG (855-772-4274).

Media Contact

Sharon Burrell

Founder & CEO

On Demand EV Charging (ODEC)

[info@ondemandevcharging.com](mailto:info@ondemandevcharging.com)

855-772-4274

ODEC technician charging a stranded vehicle in a parking lot

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