Excellence on the Frontlines of Care: The DHN Central 2025 MHS Champions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The atmosphere at the 2025 Military Health System (MHS) Conference was electric, charged with the shared purpose of thousands of medical professionals dedicated to a singular mission: the health, survival, and readiness of the nation’s warfighters and their families. Amidst the briefings on medical logistics, battlefield trauma care, and clinical innovations, a moment of profound recognition was reserved for the trailblazers of Defense Health Network (DHN) Central.

These were not just names on a screen; they were the architects of high-reliability care, the quiet professionals working long shifts in stateside clinics, and the leaders shaping the future of military medicine.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our DHN Central recipients of 2025 Military Health System Awards, which were presented at last week’s MHS Conference,” said DHN Central Director Maj. Gen. Robert K. Bogart. “These honors reflect the exceptional dedication, leadership, and innovation demonstrated by our military health professionals and facilities across our Network.”

The Vanguard of Nursing and Patient Care

At the heart of any military medical facility is its nursing staff - the critical link between medical strategy and patient recovery. The MHS recognized four distinct leaders from DHN Central who set the gold standard for nursing excellence this year.

At Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), a hub of severe trauma care and complex medical operations, two leaders stood out.U.S. Air Force Maj. Kayla M. Rondina earned the Midgrade Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award for her tireless work in managing complex clinical workflows, whileLawanda M. Clarkwas honored with the Senior Civilian Nursing Leadership Excellence Award, proving that civilian partners are the bedrock of continuity and expertise in military hospitals.

“It is a distinct honor to be recognized as Nurse of the Year, and receiving this news truly brought me to tears,” said Lawanda Clark who serves as the Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge, Brooke Army Medical Center.

“This award is a proud milestone in my 30-year career in OB, reflecting a lifetime of dedication to the BAMC mission of putting patient care and safety first. While this is an individual honor, it also reflects the privilege I have in leading and collaborating daily with a phenomenal team of GS civilians, active-duty members, and contractors who bring excellence, compassion, and professionalism to our unit. I am immensely proud of the leadership I provide in driving our simulation training, skills fairs, and the hands-on mentorship of our novice Air Force nurses and technicians. By championing evidence-based practice and fostering seamless collaboration with our residents, we are successfully shaping the next generation of clinicians together. I want to thank my incredible supervisory team and the BAMC leadership team for this incredible honor, which stands as a deeply meaningful testament to my hard work, my leadership of a large and dedicated team, and my unwavering commitment to our mission.”

Across the network, senior military nursing leaders were also called to the stage.U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angela B. Samosorn, Bassett Army Community Hospital, andU.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer L. Varney, McConnell Military Medical Treatment Facility were both awarded the Senior Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award. Their command presence and clinical mastery have ensured that their respective facilities remain ready to deploy care at a moment's notice.

Allied Health and the Enlisted Backbone

Military medicine is a massive, synchronized operation requiring diverse specialties and a robust enlisted corps. Recognizing the critical role of allied health professionals,U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendin B. Wood, Kirtland Military Medical Treatment Facility, was awarded the Junior Provider Allied Health Leadership Excellence Award, representing the innovative approaches young officers are bringing to specialized patient care.

Yet, as any commander knows, the enlisted corps is the backbone of the military. The MHS Enlisted Leadership Excellence Awards highlighted two outstanding Airmen who embodied the core values of service and excellence.U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crystal B. Whiterock, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, was named the Vanguard Non-commissioned Officer, a testament to her hands-on leadership and clinical sharpness.

Meanwhile,U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andria C. McGuire, Luke Military Medical Treatment Facility, took home the Leadership Excellence Senior Non-commissioned Officer award, recognized for her strategic vision and mentorship of the next generation of medics.

“For me, operational readiness and patient care are not competing priorities, they are complementary responsibilities,” said McGuire, who serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Luke Medical Dental Support Squadron.

“Every patient encounter is an opportunity to sharpen the clinical skills, critical thinking, and professionalism our Airmen will rely on in deployed environments. I focus on creating a culture where readiness is integrated into daily operations through deliberate training, realistic exercises, mentorship, and accountability. By investing in our people and ensuring they understand the direct connection between their daily duties and the mission, we maintain a medically ready force capable of providing exceptional care both at home station and anywhere the nation calls us to serve.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, but I view it as a reflection of the incredible teams I have had the privilege to serve alongside throughout my career,” McGuire said. “I believe my selection was influenced by a commitment to servant leadership, mission excellence, and developing others. Whether improving operational readiness, enhancing patient care, or building partnerships within our communities, my focus has always been on creating lasting impact and empowering people to succeed. This award represents the dedication, professionalism, and resilience of the Airmen, civilians, and teammates who inspire me every day.”

Institutional Excellence: Transforming the System

The conference also zoomed out from individual accolades to recognize the systemic triumphs of entire facilities. High Reliability in healthcare means zero harm, consistent outcomes, and a culture of continuous improvement.

Elmendorf Military Medical Treatment Facilitydemonstrated a relentless pursuit of these principles, earning the Excellence in High Reliability Award for Inpatient MTF Most Improved. Thousands of miles away, the team atDavid Grant Medical Centerwas awarded the Excellence in High Reliability Award for Leadership Commitment, showcasing how top-down dedication to safety protocols transforms patient outcomes.

The Mission Continues

As the conference concluded and the awardees returned to their respective bases—from the frozen flightlines of Elmendorf to the busy corridors of BAMC—their awards served as a reminder of a broader truth.

These honors reflect more than individual brilliance; they represent the foundation of DHN Central's success. Through their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and daily efforts, these outstanding individuals and teams are advancing the readiness of the force, ensuring that whenever and wherever the nation calls, military medicine is ready to answer.