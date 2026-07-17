Hamptons Sweat Fest Offers A Weekend of Wellness Benefiting Cancer Research Funded by The Beljanski Foundation

Sylvie Beljanski Dr. Gerry Curatola

Inaugural three-day festival features Hamptons fitness studios, wellness activations and a VIP cocktail party hosted by Sylvie Beljanski and Dr. Gerry Curatola

EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time to double knot the shoelaces and refill the water bottles; The Beljanski Foundation and Rejuvenation Health are hosting the inaugural Hamptons Sweat Fest , a three-day fitness and wellness festival taking place August 7-9, 2026 in the Hamptons. The event brings together fitness studios and wellness practitioners to raise funds for cancer research, while promoting movement as a tool for prevention and encouraging the local community to invest in their own health.A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will support cancer research funded by The Beljanski Foundation, including its work on cancer stem cells, the small population of cells believed to drive cancer recurrence, treatment resistance and metastasis. For more than 25 years, Beljanski has funded independent scientific studies exploring non toxic approaches to cancer."The Hamptons Sweat Fest was created around a simple belief: movement is one of the cornerstones of prevention," said Sylvie Beljanski, founder of The Beljanski Foundation, which funds cancer research at leading medical institutions. "By coming together as a community, we can inspire healthier lives while helping advance research that offers hope to those facing cancer."Attendees can choose between two ticket options: 1) The Sweat Pass, which grants access to a full weekend of fitness classes and wellness activations, including two classes at participating Hamptons studios or treatments such as Red Light Therapy and Prolotherapy at Rejuvenation Health. Every Sweat Pass includes a Hamptons Sweat Fest t-shirt and wellness samples from Rejuvenation Health and Maison Beljanski 2) The VIP Experience, including all Sweat Pass benefits plus an exclusive cocktail party on Saturday, August 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Rejuvenation Health, hosted by Sylvie Beljanski and Dr. Gerry Curatola, Founder of Rejuvenation Health. VIP guests also receive an elevated gift bag curated with premium wellness products from Rejuvenation Health, Maison Beljanski and event sponsors; a step above the samples included with every Sweat Pass.Participating studios include Gotham Gym, The LIFTED Method, Tracy Anderson Method, Yoga Shanti, Elements Barre Fitness, Physical Equilibrium EH and others, with additional classes to be announced."This event is about prevention, resilience and community," said Dr. Gerry Curatola, "We wanted to create a weekend where people invest in their own health and, at the same time, help fund research that could change the future of cancer care."Regular and VIP tickets are available now. Additional event details and ticket information can be found at beljanski.org/hamptons-sweatfest ABOUT THE BELJANSKI FOUNDATIONThe Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding independent scientific research into non toxic approaches to cancer. Inspired by the work of molecular biologist Dr. Mirko Beljanski, the Foundation's research partners have included Columbia University, the University of Kansas Medical Center, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and Nanjing University. The Foundation's current research focus is on cancer stem cells and their role in cancer recurrence, treatment resistance, and metastasis.ABOUT REJUVENATION HEALTHAt Rejuvenation Health, exceptional oral care is the foundation of total wellness. Founded by world renowned biological dentist Dr. Gerry Curatola, the practice merges cutting edge dental innovation with a holistic approach, prioritizing health, vitality, and confidence. From pioneering treatments to compassionate, patient centered care, Rejuvenation Dentistry is redefining dentistry to enhance not just the smile but quality of life.

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