Attorney General Tong Sues to Block Warner Bros./Paramount Merger

07/13/2026

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 12 attorneys general in suing to block the $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Warner Bros.) by Paramount Skydance Corporation (Paramount). The proposed merger would combine two of Hollywood’s five major film distributors and two of the five major basic cable companies, extinguishing competition between Paramount and Warner Bros., and inflicting substantial harm on movie theaters, basic cable distributors and, ultimately, audiences nationwide. In the U.S. alone, if allowed to merge, the combined titan would control nearly one-third of theatrical motion pictures, and nearly one-third of basic cable programming. The coalition has asked Warner Bros. and Paramount not to close the merger until after the judicial process concludes, and if they do not agree, the coalition will file a temporary restraining order.

“There are no guarantees in life, but I can guarantee you this: prices will go up for Connecticut families. We will pay more for streaming, cable, and movie tickets, for less choice and less quality programming, and we will continue to lose access to quality news and fair reporting. This merger will create a media behemoth capable of controlling and crushing the American film and television industry, with dire consequences for consumers, local theaters and the workers and communities who rely on them, actors and artists, and for quality, objective and independent news. We are suing today to block this merger and to protect free and fair competition. States are once again filling the antitrust enforcement void left by the distracted and uninterested Trump Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Tong.

For more than a century, Warner Bros. and Paramount have stood astride the film and television industry as independent sources of creativity and competition. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District for the Northen District of California, alleges that the merger violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which holds that mergers that may substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly are illegal. The attorneys general allege that if Warner Bros. and Paramount are allowed to merge it would lessen competition in the areas of:

• Wide Release Theatrical Film Distribution, where Warner Bros. and Paramount are two of the five major film distributors and would combine for around 27% share of the market. After the merger, only three distributors will control 75% of these films, and only four distributors (Defendants, Disney, Universal, and Sony) will control 86% of them.

• Anticipated Top-Grossing Theatrical Film Distribution, a submarket of theatrical film distribution focused on anticipated blockbuster films with wide audiences and large production budgets. After the merger, Defendants will control more than 30% of these films, and four distributors (Defendants, Disney, Universal, and Sony) will control more than 90% of them.

• Licensing Basic Cable Television Channels, or the market for distributing basic cable channels to cable and satellite providers. Warner Bros. is the second largest and Paramount is the third largest in this market, and they would combine for a 27% share.

Currently, Paramount and Warner Bros. compete fiercely to create and distribute new, different, and innovative film and television content to American viewers. To promote their films, they negotiate with thousands of movie theaters across the country and bargain with those theaters to secure the most coveted screens and calendar slots. Movie theaters rely on competition between Paramount and Warner Bros. to incentivize creativity and secure competitive prices and terms for themselves and for audiences. Paramount and Warner Bros. also compete to market their basic cable channels. To acquire the rights to distribute that content to subscribers, distributors negotiate with Paramount, Warner Bros., and other cable channel owners. Alternatives are essential in these negotiations as is the leverage that each entertainment company provides to distributors. For example, if Paramount insists on onerous financial terms, the distributor can gain leverage by turning to Warner Bros. — and vice versa. Distributors rely on this competition to secure low prices for themselves and for their subscribers, and to encourage programmers to invest in new and exciting content for television.

Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. will end this competition, threatening viewers with higher prices, the decline of theatrical exhibition of films, and a reduction in the variety, quality, and amount of content distributed.

In filing today’s lawsuit, Attorney General Tong joins the attorneys general of California, Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

Assistant Attorneys General Julián Quiñones and Franklin Kanin, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Nicole Demers, Chief of the Antitrust Section are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov