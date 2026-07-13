Women in Ag Tech Event Returns to Tech Hub LIVE, Spotlighting Leadership in Agricultural Innovation

Women in Ag Tech Tech Hub LIVE Women in Ag Tech at Tech Hub LIVE

Women in Ag Tech (WiAT), an event empowering women in agricultural technology, will return as part of Tech Hub LIVE 2026 on July 20th in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Ag Tech (WiAT), a one-day event empowering women in agricultural technology, will return as part of Tech Hub LIVE 2026, set for July 20 to 22 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The event brings together professionals from across the ag tech ecosystem for a day of keynote presentations, panel discussions and small-group breakout sessions focused on leadership, innovation and career advancement for women in agriculture and technology.

Karen Hildebrand, Ph.D., Global Head of Industry and Partner Solutions at Amazon Web Services, will deliver the keynote presentation, "Cultivating Change: Leading with Authenticity and Innovation in Ag Tech." Hildebrand will discuss her path from family farm fields to global ag tech leadership, along with the role of interoperability and AI in transforming agricultural decision-making.

A panel of marketing leaders, Brooke Brown of Agtonomy, Jennifer Goldston of AgTech PR, Natalie Martinkus of Eco-Analytics, and Arha Padman of Niqo Robotics, will explore how marketing strategy bridges emerging technology with the farmers and growers who rely on it.

Sarah Medrano, Vice President of Product Management at Agri-Access, will moderate a conversation with Tami Craig Schilling, Founder DeepRoot Strategies, LLC on managing innovation across organizational levels. Drawing on her experience co-leading development of Bayer's GenAI tool E.L.Y., Schilling will discuss lessons learned in advancing AI initiatives, building cross-functional support, and translating innovation into business impact.

The afternoon includes Impact Huddles, small-group breakout sessions led by industry leaders. Sarah Medrano, Vice President of Product Management at Agri-Access, Connie Bowen, General Partner at Farmhand Ventures, and Natalie Martinkus, Founder of Eco-Analytics will lead huddle groups, with topics spanning vision development, mentorship and investment, and relationship building in ag tech.

"Women in Ag Tech was created to bring together the innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers shaping the future of agriculture," said Lauren Milligan, Content Specialist, AgriBusiness Group, Meister Media Worldwide. "We are excited to have created a space at Tech Hub LIVE where women from across the ag tech ecosystem can connect, share experiences, and learn from one another. This event is about more than technology. It's about building relationships, fostering leadership, and empowering people driving innovation across agriculture. We're looking forward to welcoming attendees for an afternoon of meaningful conversations, professional development, and community building."

Women in Ag Tech is open to all industry professionals seeking to connect with peers, explore emerging trends and help shape the future of women in agriculture and technology.

For the full WiAT agenda, visit http://techhublive.com/women-in-ag-tech-agenda/

To register for Tech Hub LIVE and Women in Ag Tech, visit http://techhublive.com/register/

To register for Women in Ag Tech only, visit http://meistermedia.regfox.com/women-in-ag-tech-at-tech-hub-live-2026?t=WiAT26

About Women in Ag Tech

Women in Ag Tech is a community dedicated to empowering, connecting, and advancing women in the agricultural technology industry. Powered by Meister Media, the initiative supports mentorship, collaboration, and advocacy while offering opportunities for professional and academic growth. Through in-person and virtual events, newsletters, and an exclusive LinkedIn group, Women in Ag Tech fosters ongoing engagement and creates a platform for women to drive meaningful change across the ag tech landscape.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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