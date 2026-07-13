10to1PR Named Nation's Most Innovative PR Agency

Scottsdale firm wins Gold and Silver at the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, the only program judged exclusively by journalists

Also being named Midsized PR Agency of the Year further demonstrates how innovation and a focused, talented team can make a real impact for our clients.” — Josh Weiss, President and Founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations

SCOTTSDALE , AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --● Gold Award for Most Innovative PR Agency● Silver Award for Best Midsize PR AgencyScottsdale-based 10 to 1 Public Relations (10to1PR), a public relations firm offering strategic communications services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve clients' goals, earned two national awards from the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, a Gold Award for Most Innovative Agency and a Silver Award for Midsize Agency of the Year. The awards are judged by a panel of journalists, adding even more prestige to this recognition.“To be recognized as the Most Innovative Agency winner of the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards is extremely gratifying and highlights our efforts to blend the creative use of technology with critical thinking to benefit our clients,” said Josh Weiss, President and Founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations. “Also being named Midsized PR Agency of the Year further demonstrates how innovation and a focused, talented team can make a real impact for our clients.”10to1PR first introduced AI into its processes in 2023, created its own proprietary AI platform, IVY, in 2024, and introduced IVY Press Room in 2025, which converts client announcements into formats optimized for discovery by leading AI platforms. These tools, guided by strong critical thinking skills and the creativity of its PR professionals, has helped 10to1PR to earn several PR industry global awards.The 2026 Bulldog PR Awards is connected to the Bulldog Reporter newsletter , which has provided news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. In recent years, 10to1PR has been named PR Agency of the Year in several international, national, and local competitions and has earned dozens of awards celebrating the creativity and dedication of its talented team. For more information, visit 10to1PR.com

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