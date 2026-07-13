Brasstown Beef Launches New Website and Home Delivery Program in Select Cities in North Carolina

Brasstown Grill Master's Box for Brasstown Beef Kansas City Strip Steak from Brasstown Beef

Premium, Signature Cuts of Beef Now Delivered Directly to Your Door Within 90 Miles of Greensboro, NC

We've always believed great beef starts on the farm. Our new website makes it easier for select cities in North Carolina to enjoy the quality, consistency, and flavor we're proud to raise every day.” — Steve Whitmire

BRASSTOWN, NC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brasstown Beef, the family-operated farm rooted in the mountains of western North Carolina, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at www.brasstownbeef.com alongside a brand new home delivery program serving customers within a 90-mile radius of Greensboro, NC. The new online experience makes it easier than ever for families, home cooks, and professional chefs to access exceptional beef.

Brasstown Beef begins with the farm's commitment to selecting animals for superior genetics combined with a carefully managed, nutrition-forward feeding program. This produces beef with remarkable marbling, rich flavor, and consistent quality from cut to cut. Every product reflects the farm's belief that great beef starts long before it reaches the table. Customers who try Brasstown Beef once understand immediately why genetics and nutrition matter: the difference is in every bite.

The redesigned brasstownbeef.com brings the Brasstown story front and center — offering a seamless online shopping experience complete with curated beef boxes, subscription beef delivery, and dedicated information for restaurants and chefs sourcing premium farm-to-table beef. The site makes it simple to explore the full product line, learn about the farm's practices, and place orders with confidence.

Consumers throughout North Carolina's Triad and surrounding communities can now order premium, all-natural Angus beef online and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. Instead of relying on grocery store beef that is often sourced from multiple suppliers based on the lowest weekly cost and may be produced using growth-promoting hormones, customers can enjoy consistently high-quality, responsibly raised beef from a trusted family farm committed to transparency, sustainability, and exceptional flavor.

All products are available at www.brasstownbeef.com.

---

About Brasstown Beef

Brasstown Beef is a family-operated cattle farm located in the mountains of western North Carolina. Founded on a commitment to superior animal genetics and thoughtful nutrition management, Brasstown Beef raises cattle that consistently produce beef with exceptional marbling, depth of flavor, and cut-to-cut quality. The farm offers a full line of curated beef boxes, subscription programs, and herd share options — delivering premium, farm-direct beef to families, home cooks, and chefs across the Carolinas and beyond. Home delivery is available within 90 miles of Greensboro, NC, with pickup options across NC, SC, GA, and FL. Learn more at www.brasstownbeef.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.