Month-long closure of exit 38 off eastbound I-90 near North Bend starts July 27

NORTH BEND – Repair work on a Homestead Valley Road bridge just off of eastbound Interstate 90 will close the eastbound exit 38 starting Monday, July 27. The interstate itself will remain open during this work and local access will be available via westbound exit 38.

Due to age and deterioration, the bridge needs repairs to keep it functioning for travelers. While not on the interstate itself, WSDOT maintains and repairs the bridge given its connection to the highway.

Starting Monday, July 27, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close a short section on the west side of Homestead Valley Road to begin the bridge repairs. The bridge is part of Homestead Valley Road near the interstate. The repairs also require closing the eastbound exit 38 ramp off of the interstate.

The full closure of the exit and this section of Homestead Valley Road will remain in place 24/7 through early September.

Access during construction

Access to the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy and nearby hiking trails will remain fully open from westbound I‑90 at exit 38. Travelers heading eastbound who need to reach these areas will take exit 42, loop back onto westbound I‑90 and then use exit 38.

Travelers can state up to date on traffic conditions using WSDOT’s real-time travel map online.