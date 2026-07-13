SNAP Recipients to Receive New Chip-Based Cards in Early 2027

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York has made significant strides in its ongoing efforts to protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients’ benefits from theft and that new, more secure chip-based cards will be issued beginning early in 2027. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) recently finalized a contract with a vendor to provide the cards, which are expected to greatly limit theft of benefits by criminals using illegal “skimming” devices.

“We are committed to protecting New Yorkers from benefit theft and modernizing our EBT system is the most effective tool we have to prevent heartless criminals from preying on some of our most vulnerable residents,” Governor Hochul said. “As the federal administration continues to undermine efforts to address food insecurity and hunger, New York remains focused on uplifting families and ensuring they have the help they need to put food on the table.”

Fidelity Information Services, LLC (FIS) will provide the new cards, which utilize chip technology that is standard with commercial debit and credit cards. The Federal Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system, which is used nationally to distribute and use SNAP benefits, only recently gained the ability to accept chip cards. The new cards will begin being issued to recipients in the first quarter of 2027.

The Governor directed OTDA earlier this year to implement this priority as quickly as possible. OTDA proactively issued a request for proposals for a new EBT card vendor capable of providing cards with chips that are more secure than the existing cards – to be prepared to transition once funding was secured.

New York is one of just a handful of states transitioning to secure, chip-based EBT card technology. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, five states have already issued chip cards and five more states, including New York, are in progress.

The funding to support the transition was included by the Governor and the Legislature in the FY 2027 Budget. About two million new cards are expected to be issued.

OTDA recently began outreach to retailers and financial institutions encouraging them to make sure their systems and equipment are updated to accept the new EBT chip cards before the end of the year, so that they can continue accepting SNAP benefits as payment when the new cards are issued.

EBT cardholders will be notified before their new card is issued.

There has been increased awareness in recent years of the use of skimming devices to capture recipients’ card information and PIN, with criminals using skimmed information to access accounts and steal the recipients’ benefits before recipients have a chance to spend them. However, the federal government stopped funding replacement benefits at the end of 2024 for SNAP recipients who had their benefits stolen and the Trump Administration has refused to consider reauthorizing such replacement.

The new EBT cards, which are also used by Public Assistance recipients to access their benefits, will be virtually impervious to skimming, helping safeguard the dollars that New Yorkers depend on to feed their families.

OTDA has worked steadily toward transitioning to the use of EBT chip cards to help protect recipients' benefits from electronic theft, while taking steps to raise awareness and encouraging recipients to do what they can to protect their benefits. EBT cardholders can help protect their benefits by using the freeze/unfreeze card feature in the ebtEDGE mobile app or online cardholder portal. They can also choose to block online and out-of-state purchases.

OTDA, local departments of social services, or the EBT card provider will never contact clients asking for EBT information. EBT cardholders should never give their EBT card information in response to emails, text messages, or phone calls. Thieves can use this information to access your account and spend your SNAP and cash benefits.

Resources to assist the public with information about EBT scams and how to protect their benefits can be found at otda.ny.gov/ebtscam.

OTDA Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “SNAP recipients, most of whom are children, older adults, or disabled, count on SNAP every month to feed themselves and their families. With families facing the high cost of food, rent, and utilities, we are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in protecting vulnerable New Yorkers from the scourge of benefit theft.”

Senator Roxanne J. Perasud said, "Since 2021, I've been calling for chip-enabled SNAP EBT cards and implementation is thankfully closer on the horizon. I am grateful for Governor Hochul and Commissioner Guinn committing the necessary funding in this year's budget to stand up a more secure EBT system that will protect vulnerable New Yorkers' essential SNAP benefits. Chip-enabled cards are a necessary step toward preventing future skimming."

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, "I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for protecting New Yorkers who rely on SNAP and Public Assistance benefits from theft. The transition to secure, chip-enabled EBT cards beginning in early 2027 is a major step forward that will help safeguard the benefits families depend on to put food on the table. As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I was proud to work with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature to secure funding for this important investment in New Yorkers. In California this reduced theft by 83%.”

NYS Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “County social services departments across New York strongly support the transition to chip-enabled Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This upgrade is a practical and necessary step to strengthen program integrity, reduce fraud, and ensure that benefits reach the individuals and families who truly need them. As local administrators of SNAP, we see firsthand the importance of modernizing our systems to keep pace with evolving threats while maintaining efficient access for recipients. Governor Hochul’s leadership in launching this initiative reflects a commitment to good government—one that balances accountability with service. At a time when recent changes to federal funding formulas have increased fiscal challenges for localities, investments like this help safeguard public resources and reinforce confidence in the program.