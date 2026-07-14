Global Polo Icon Nacho Figueras Headlines Star-Studded IPT Hotels at Sea® Celebrity Polo Showcase

L to R: Team Captain Tareq Salahi, Artemio Figueras, Nacho Figueras, & Delfina Figueras. Photo Credit: Courtesy of International Polo Tour®

Polo Lovers Gathered for the Official Prequel Match for September 19’s Sunset Polo™ White Lotus 250th Anniversary Invitational World Cup in Morven Park

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity polo, luxury travel, international cuisine, and global exploration all came together in a spectacular fashion as Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises & Resorts at Sea, Official Travel Partner of the Circumnavigators Club, welcomed members of both the Circumnavigators Cluband The Explorers Clubto Virginia’s historic Morven Park for the official prequel of the IPT Sunset Polo ™ White Lotus themed grand finale evening set for September 19th, 2026.The night featured an extraordinary lineup of internationally-recognized players led by International Polo Tour Founder & Chairman Tareq Salahi, joined by Artemio Figueras and Delfina Figueras. Across the field, international polo icon Nacho Figueras led the Salesforce-sponsored team alongside Kristiane Pellegrino and Conner Marsden, creating one of the most anticipated celebrity polo matchups ever presented at Morven Park.Artemio Figueras, the secret weapon for Hotels at Sea polo team and one of polo's brightest young rising stars (destined for 10 goals as well as the son of Nacho Figueras), showcased exceptional talent and horsemanship throughout the evening, while both teams delivered four thrilling chukkers of fast-paced, championship-caliber polo. Although the competition was spirited from start to finish, the evening wasn't about the final score, but rather about celebrating great sportsmanship, friendship, and the timeless traditions of the International Polo TourBeyond the action on the field, guests experienced another signature element- a unique USA vs. Thailand Culinary Showcase, featuring flavors from both nations in celebration of global friendship and cultural exchange. Combined with luxury hospitality and spectacular polo, the evening created an atmosphere unlike any other sporting event in the region.As the Official Travel Partner of the Circumnavigators Cluband a proud supporter of The Explorers Club, Hotels at Seacontinues to bring together explorers, luxury travelers, business leaders, and polo enthusiasts through unforgettable experiences that combine world-class travel, sport, culture, and hospitality.Building upon the excitement of this celebrity showcase, the September celebration will be larger, more spectacular, and open to the public, featuring:- Celebrity All Star Polo Match (including icons like the NFL’s Tim Johnson and Josh Norman- Team USA vs Thailand- The International Polo Tour Crypto Cup held in association with FAIM.WORLD, a web3 developer specializing in the creation of digital collectibles for fans to enjoy for life- Celebrity DJ- Live Entertainment- USA vs. Thailand Culinary Showcase- NEW Tailgate Oasis Zones™- VIP Hospitality Experiences- Official After-Party at Hotel BurgThis year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ will be held:- Morven Park International Polo Club, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg, VA- September 19, 4pm to 9pm- For more information & tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/Americas250 To learn more about the International Polo Tour, visit:To learn more about the International Polo TourWhite Lotus Cruise, visit:About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information: https://tinyurl.com/ContactIPT About Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises & Resorts at SeaHotels at Searepresents all luxury cruise lines they represent and specializes in the world's finest luxury cruise, yacht, and expedition experiences and proudly serves as the Official Travel Partner of the Circumnavigators Club, connecting discerning travelers with extraordinary journeys and unforgettable events around the world.

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