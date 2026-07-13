Maryland Department of Agriculture Invests $670,000 in Innovative Soil Health and Agroforestry Practices

July 13, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 13, 2026)— The Maryland Department of Agriculture today announced $670,000 in grant funding to assist farms and organizations in adopting conservation practices that benefit the climate, soil and water.

The Healthy Soils Competitive Fund awards grants of up to $50,000 to qualifying applicants to support three years of enhanced soil health and agroforestry practices. It was established in 2023 following recommendations from the Soil Health Advisory Committee.

Nineteen projects across the state of Maryland will implement the following innovative conservation practices and share progress updates throughout the grant period:

Baltimore City: Development of soil health resources for equestrians.

Baltimore County: Pollinator habitat and conservation cover enhancement project.

Calvert County: Use of innovative equipment to enhance adaptive grazing.

Caroline County: Agroforestry and pasture improvements for enhanced adaptive grazing.

Carroll County: Innovative use of a roller crimper for expanded cover cropping and delayed termination.

Charles County: Establishment of an alley cropping system in a culturally significant vegetable operation.

Frederick County: Agroforestry, reduced tillage in vegetable production and innovative equipment to enhance adaptive grazing.

Harford County: Soil biology analysis and trailing compost extraction project.

Howard County: Establishment of a silvopasture and improved adaptive grazing systems for an equestrian operation.

Prince George’s County: Alley cropping and reduced tillage systems for vegetable production.

Washington County: Implementation of an agroforestry project.

“Healthy soils are the foundation of productive farms, thriving ecosystems and long-term resilience,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “It’s exciting to see more Maryland farmers embracing innovative conservation practices each year. With applications increasing more than 16% over last year, this program is helping producers invest in practices that strengthen their operations while protecting our natural resources for future generations.”

Since its inception, the grant program has supported 88 projects across the state. Funding for the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund is made possible through the Moore-Miller Administration’s implementation of the Climate Solutions Now Act and a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant awarded to the Atlantic Conservation Coalition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 2026-2027 grant cycle will open in November 2026. For more information about the program and the most up-to-date information, please visit our website.

###

