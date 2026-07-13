What People Are Saying About the 2026-27 Budget Governor Shapiro Signed that Makes Historic Investments in Education, Addresses Critical Workforce Needs, Grows Our Economy, Supports Our Families, and Delivers for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law the 2026-27 budget, securing significant investments and policy wins that the Governor called for in his 2026 Budget Address and building on three years of progress.

With one of the only divided legislatures in the nation, Governor Shapiro once again brought Democrats and Republicans together to pass a state budget that invests in our schools, grows our economy, expands our workforce, and makes our communities safer. The $50.85 billion budget passed with bipartisan support and maintains the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal position, leaving Pennsylvania with approximately $8 billion in reserve as of July 1, 2027.

Read what legislative leaders across Pennsylvania are saying about the 2026-27 budget:

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa: “This budget builds on the incredible momentum we have built over the past three years by committing dollars to equity and adequacy funding for our schools, recruitment and retention support for childcare workers, relief for farmers, improvements for our roads, and innovation in life sciences research. Additionally, Senate Democrats at last secured a long overdue cost of living increase in this budget for our retired teachers, police officers, and firefighters, who served our communities dutifully and deserve a dignified retirement. While there is still more work to be done, I am happy to have supported this commonsense, responsible budget, and I look forward to celebrating these dollars at work in all 67 counties.”

Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair Vincent Hughes: “This is a strong budget that will improve our schools, lift up local economies, and help address Pennsylvania’s affordability crisis. Senate Democrats remain acutely aware that every dollar counts, especially as families continue to struggle with the rising costs of housing, utilities, groceries, gas, childcare, and healthcare. As the President turns his back on struggling Pennsylvanians, we are proud to deliver a state budget that puts the people of Pennsylvania first.”

Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, PA’s 186th House District: “Throughout this process, we listened to Pennsylvanians, we heard their concerns, and today, we delivered. We delivered a budget that continues our investment in public education, maintains Medical Assistance with no cuts, protects food assistance, supports seniors and veterans, and advances housing and public safety reforms without raising taxes on Pennsylvania families. At a time when families are facing an affordability crisis and federal uncertainty threatens critical services, this budget provides stability. We know there is more work to do, but this budget protects the progress we have made, delivers meaningful support that people will feel in their daily lives and keeps Pennsylvania moving forward.”

Human Services Committee Chair Dan Williams, PA’s 74th House District: “Crafting a state budget is an integral part of our job in Harrisburg. The investments that we’ve agreed to today align with the priorities of our communities and deliver for everyday people in Chester County. Together, the initiatives in this year’s budget represent a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians. Workers benefit from better pay and tax relief. Students benefit from stronger schools and more opportunities. Families benefit because we protected critical services – from better access to health care, safer communities and more affordable living. Most importantly, we advanced affordability without raising taxes. Ultimately, this budget is a blueprint for a stronger, fairer and more affordable Pennsylvania, and I was proud to cast my vote in favor of it.”

Senate Agriculture Chair Elder Vogel, PA’s 47th Senatorial District: “Many of our fruit farmers across the state suffered catastrophic crop losses after the historic freeze earlier this spring, resulting in significant revenue loss. This budget has allocated $10 million to assist these farmers in navigating through this crisis – something I advocated for as the chairman of the Senate Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee. My colleagues and I prioritized our rape crisis centers in Pennsylvania —nearly doubling their funding in this budget with a $12 million increase. Protecting and providing care for survivors of sexual assault has remained a top priority during my time here in the Senate which has been evident through a law I wrote last session expanding access to sexual assault nurse examiners in Pennsylvania hospitals.”

Minority Policy Chairman Senator Nick Miller, PA’s 14th Senatorial District: “Today, we passed a fiscally responsible $50.8 billion budget that puts Pennsylvania families first. This budget makes historic investments in public education, strengthens community safety, supports family sustaining jobs, and delivers meaningful relief for working families. From improving local roads and bridges to supporting small businesses, expanding violence prevention programs, and providing more than $200 million in tax relief, these investments will make a real difference for families in the Lehigh Valley and across the Commonwealth.”

Read what community leaders across Pennsylvania are saying about the 2026-27 budget:

Hannah Kinney Smith, Executive Director, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture: “This historic spring freeze delivered a devastating blow to Pennsylvania’s fruit growers, threatening not only this year’s harvest but the livelihoods of farm families who have spent years—often generations—establishing and stewarding their orchards. The effects of these losses will be felt by farm markets, schools, CSA programs, and grocers that rely on Pennsylvania-grown fruit to feed families, serve their customers, and preserve the harvest for seasons to come. We are deeply grateful for Governor Shapiro’s leadership and this critical investment to help fruit growers weather this extraordinary season and ensure Pennsylvania’s orchards remain a vital part of our agricultural landscape for generations to come.”

Emily Neff, Director of Public Policy, Trying Together: “We are encouraged by the additional $5 million for the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention program. This is a step in the right direction, building off of last year’s historic investment in the workforce. Early childhood educators have shared the impact of the bonuses that helped them cover critical needs like buying groceries or paying an overdue bill. To build a Pennsylvania where every family thrives, we must continue investing in the educators who care for and teach our youngest children. They are the foundation to a quality child care sector, and a strong economy as they serve as the workforce behind every other workforce.”

Joe Regan, President, Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police: “Our retired police officers dedicated their careers to protecting Pennsylvania’s communities, and they deserve to retire with dignity. For many of our retirees, it’s been more than 20 years since they received a cost-of-living adjustment, even as the price of everyday necessities has continued to rise. These long-overdue COLAs will make a real difference for retired municipal police officers and their families. The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police appreciates Governor Shapiro for recognizing the sacrifices these officers made throughout their careers and for helping ensure they receive the support they’ve earned.”

Jeff Marrazzo, Co-founder & Former CEO, Spark Therapeutics: “Governor Shapiro’s Innovate in PA 2.0 initiative is the bold vision we need to create the jobs of the future across Pennsylvania. I built one of the world’s leading life sciences companies in my hometown of Philadelphia, and I know the Commonwealth has the ingredients necessary to create the breakthroughs of tomorrow. This funding will help innovators across Pennsylvania access the funding they need to get their ideas off the ground and empower them to succeed.”

Sadie Sterner, Executive Director, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape: “Today’s $12 million investment in Pennsylvania’s rape crisis centers is a powerful commitment to survivors of sexual violence across the Commonwealth. We are deeply grateful to Governor Josh Shapiro for his leadership, for listening to survivors and the agencies that serve them, and for recognizing the critical importance of these lifesaving services. We also thank the members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate for coming together to make this investment possible. This funding will strengthen services at all 47 rape crisis centers, ensuring that survivors have access to the advocacy, counseling, and support they need to heal. Today is a victory for survivors, and we are proud to continue this work alongside leaders who understand that supporting survivors is not a partisan issue, it is a shared responsibility.”

Kerry Browning, Director, Office of Youth and Family Services, Lackawanna County: “As a county children and youth administrator, I welcome this investment because it strengthens Pennsylvania’s ability to match families with the services they actually need. By ensuring that concerns related to housing, food insecurity, or other unmet needs are referred to the appropriate community partners, we can provide support earlier, reduce unnecessary involvement with the child welfare system, and better protect children whose safety is genuinely at risk.”

Sarah Zost, President, State Horticultural Association of PA: “On behalf of the PA tree fruit industry, we deeply appreciate the rapid response of our Governor and Legislature to address our devastating losses after the unprecedented April freeze. This aid during our current growing season is an essential first step for tree fruit growers to build a bridge to a better 2027. We value our continued partnership with state officials as we navigate the fallout from the freeze disaster.”

Katie Doerr, Chief Program Officer, Center for Community Resources, Butler County: “The $10 million in state funding will greatly help our call center and the other 13 in the Commonwealth by allowing us to add crisis workers, expand our mobile response, and answer more calls, texts, and chats. All of this to help even more Pennsylvanians get the immediate mental health support and resources they need, 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Varsovia Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, PA CDFI Network: “We are excited for the $3.7 million increase in the FY27 budget for historically disadvantaged small businesses. These funds make a difference in serving all Pennsylvania businesses and we are thankful to the administration for recognizing that more is required to address the needs.”

Claire Shubik-Richards, Executive Director, PA Prison Society: “We are grateful to the members of the General Assembly and Governor Shapiro for restoring funding for this critical program that helps keep Pennsylvania families connected. Regular family visitation is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and strengthen public safety. Incarcerated people who receive in person visits have better behavior while incarcerated — keeping prisons and correctional officers safe — and are less likely to re-offend when released — keeping Pennsylvania safe. Yet too many families face barriers such as transportation challenges, long travel distances, and financial hardship that make visiting an incarcerated loved one difficult or impossible. Restoring this funding helps ensure families can maintain these vital connections, supporting successful reentry, stronger families, and safer communities across the Commonwealth.”

Rob Bair, President, Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council: “The Pennsylvania building trades commend Governor Shapiro for working with the legislature to secure $775M for roads and bridges all across the commonwealth to be driven out rapidly to shovel-ready projects over the next 18 months. These dollars will help strengthen our critical infrastructure and provide good jobs for the men and women of the state building trades. We appreciate the Governor’s continued commitment to investing in our commonwealth and creating jobs and economic growth.”

Christopher P. Molineaux, President & CEO, Life Sciences Pennsylvania: “This budget and the ‘Innovate in PA 2.0’ program represent the most significant investment in Pennsylvania’s life sciences ecosystem in more than two decades. We greatly appreciate Governor Shapiro’s support of the commonwealth’s life sciences community and his recognition of its importance to patients and Pennsylvania’s economy, and we look forward to working with the Administration to implement the transformative ideas that will differentiate Pennsylvania from competitor states.”

Todd Bailey, Chief Administrative Officer, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau: “Pennsylvania Farm Bureau appreciates the leadership shown by the Governor and General Assembly in creating Fruit Grower Freeze Impact grants in the new state budget. These grants will help Pennsylvania farmers begin to recover from the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses they suffered due to the devastating freeze that struck the Commonwealth this past April. Our producers will need all the assistance they can access in order to survive this season and prepare their operations for future growing seasons. Farm Bureau members are grateful for this support as they navigate the process of recovery.”

PA Schools Work Campaign: “With this budget, lawmakers in both parties once again kept their promise to Pennsylvania’s public school students. For a third straight year, Governor Shapiro and a bipartisan majority in the General Assembly have directed critical adequacy funding to the school districts most affected by decades of underfunding, more proof that closing Pennsylvania’s school funding gap is now a shared, non-negotiable priority. PA Schools Work appreciates Governor Shapiro and leaders from both parties for finding common ground in service of Pennsylvania’s students. Our coalition looks forward to continuing to partner with legislators across the aisle so every public school has the resources students need to thrive.”

Aaron Chapin, President, Pennsylvania State Education Association: “We are grateful for the bipartisan work of the members of the General Assembly who worked tirelessly to ensure that our pre-Act 9 retirees weren’t forgotten – again. This would not have been possible without lawmakers in both chambers reaching across the aisle and working together to deliver for a group of dedicated public servants who retired before July 2, 2001.”

Kevin Busher, Chief Advocacy Officer, PA School Board Association: “This year’s budget reflects a continued recognition of the important role public schools play in the success of Pennsylvania’s students and communities. We appreciate the collaboration that made this agreement possible and the ongoing investment in resources that help school districts support student learning and achievement.”

Wendy G. Coleman, President, AFT Pennsylvania: “Governor Shapiro and his Administration continues to make important investments in Pennsylvania’s public education system, including substantial increases for adequacy funding, basic education funding, special education, career and technical education, and mental health services, while continuing support for the Student Teacher Stipend Program. This budget also recognizes the service of pre-Act 9 retirees, including public school teachers, by providing a cost-of-living adjustment to help those who have gone decades without one. It also establishes 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, giving children time each school day to move, play, connect with their classmates, and return to the classroom ready to learn. This budget represents an important step forward for Pennsylvania’s students, educators, school communities, and AFT Pennsylvania appreciates the Governor’s continued commitment to strengthening public education across the Commonwealth.”

Jen DeBell, Executive Director, PA Association for the Education of Young Children: “On behalf of the Start Strong PA campaign, we appreciate the $5 million increase to the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention program, a continued investment that our Provider Advisory Board has told us makes a tangible difference in retaining experienced educators and attracting new talent to the field. This funding not only stabilizes programs but supports working families and strengthens Pennsylvania’s economy. We are grateful for the Shapiro Administration’s partnership and look forward to building on this progress to fully stabilize child care across the Commonwealth.”

Bob Brooks, President, Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association: “We greatly appreciate the Governor’s efforts to work with the legislature to secure the much needed pre Act-9 COLA for our retired members, who dedicated decades of their lives to protecting their neighbors and communities and have not seen a cost of living increase in their pensions in over 20 years. Folks like George Magaro who served the City of Bethlehem for over 31 years and will now see thousands more a year in his pension. We are proud to represent these retirees and appreciate the Governor’s commitment to our members across the commonwealth.”

Chancellor Joan Gabel, University of Pittsburgh: “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration for their support of Pitt and their commitment to Pennsylvania’s students. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with the legislature and the governor’s office as we work together to deliver on the commonwealth’s priorities.”

Aaron Chapin, President, Pennsylvania State Education Association: “PSEA thanks Gov. Shapiro for his strong commitment to Pennsylvania’s public schools. This budget delivers for the state’s 1.7 million students by investing in classrooms and continuing historic investments in public education. It also helps build a stronger teacher pipeline by ensuring more student teachers are paid for their work and provides a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment for educators and support staff who retired decades ago after devoting their careers to Pennsylvania’s students but now struggle to make ends meet.”

Ed Weaver, President, Weaver’s Orchard: “Specialty crop growers have experienced an unprecedented freeze and we appreciate the efforts made by Secretary Redding, Governor Shapiro and many others to understand the financial impact of this extreme weather event and respond with funding to help growers with the financial challenges we are facing in this year and beyond”.

Benjamin Lerew, Lerew Brothers Orchards: As a grower, I want to thank Governor Shapiro, Secretary Redding, legislature, and everyone else involved in the leadership of securing $10 million in relief for the April freeze event. It will provide hope and much needed support to Pennsylvania’s fruit growers as they recover from the devastating freeze. This funding represents what I hope is just the beginning of what is truly needed to mend the losses experienced across the entire fruit industry. The need for continued partnership and additional financial support will be essential to help growers maintain and protect our family farms, and ensure a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture.

Laura Boyce, Executive Director, Teach Plus PA: “If we want every kid in Pennsylvania to get a great education and a chance to pursue their dreams, we know what works: adequate resources regardless of zip code, a great teacher in front of every classroom, and strong instruction in foundational skills like reading, This year’s state budget bets big on the basics, with a third installment of adequacy funding, another major investment in our educator workforce, and continued funding for early literacy.”

Neeli Bendapudi, President, Penn State University: We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration for its continued investment in Penn State and the more than 41,000 Pennsylvania students we educate each year as the Commonwealth’s only land-grant university. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue serving communities across Pennsylvania, leveraging the strength of our 400,000 Pennsylvania-based alumni, and delivering the research, health care and economic opportunity on which Pennsylvania families depend.”

Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center: “On behalf of Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, I applaud Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly for recognizing that investments in career and technical education are investments in Pennsylvania’s economic future. Continued support for career and technical education strengthens our ability to reduce wait-lists and provide more students with access to high-quality, industry-aligned programs and pathways that prepare them for in-demand careers. These investments reinforce the value of hands-on learning, industry credentials, and work-based experiences that are transforming lives and strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy.”

John Fry, President, Temple University: “This budget reflects a commitment to Pennsylvania’s students and affirms the essential role that public universities play in preparing the Commonwealth’s future workforce. The addition of performance-based funding reinforces the connection between student achievement, attainment in high priority fields, workforce development and economic growth.We are grateful to Governor Shapiro for his leadership and to the General Assembly for its bipartisan support of a forward-looking model that advances accountability, student success and opportunity across the Commonwealth. Temple is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for our students and serving as a driving force for the Commonwealth’s workforce development, research enterprise and economic vitality.”

Penn State Extension, Adams County: The Fruit Grower Freeze Impact Grant program will provide a boon to growers throughout Pennsylvania. Each week brings to Extension’s attention a new economic challenge faced by producers. From rapidly arranging for shipments of fruit from out of state to fulfill contractual or market obligations, to deciding how to apportion what few apples and pears survived among packers and processors and how that will affect contracts for the 2027 season; from the burden of necessary tree spray and pruning programs despite the lack of a crop, to concerns about how the vigorous growth due to a lack of fruit will affect tree hardiness over winter; and, from potential long-term storage issues to simple damage to an orchard’s “brand” at a Farmers Market due to empty bins. Each of these effects Pennsylvania producers’ ability to keep workers employed and bills paid. The Freeze Impact Grant program will be welcome news to producers by providing economic relief right at a time when the loss of income is beginning to be felt. Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding should be commended for their quick action in bringing this disaster to our legislators’ attention as should our legislators for their bipartisan decision to create this program.”

Read what legislators across Pennsylvania are saying about the 2026-27 budget:

Representative Liz Hanbidge, PA’s 61st House District: “Every student deserves access to a high-quality education, regardless of their ZIP code. This legislation strengthens our commitment to Pennsylvania’s students by investing in classrooms, supporting educators, protecting early childhood education and ensuring schools have the resources they need to help every child succeed.”

Representative Peter Schweyer, PA’s 134th House District: “The General Assembly and Governor Shapiro came together and passed a balanced, bold, and bipartisan budget that puts students and communities first. This budget continues our constitutional obligation to ensure schools are fairly funded and that all students, regardless of where they live, have the opportunity to succeed. The new spending plan includes $565 million for the third installment of adequacy and tax equity funding, a $50 million increase for basic education funding, and a $50 million increase for special education funding.

Senator Christine Tartaglione, PA’s 2nd Senatorial District: “Every budget is about priorities, and this budget contains meaningful investments that will benefit Pennsylvanians. This budget continues to strengthen healthcare and human services, provides tax relief for working families and seniors, supports public safety, and invests in workforce development and economic growth.”

Senator Maria Collett, PA’s 12th Senatorial District: “I am proud that, despite Senate Republicans’ dedication to obstructing progress for working families, Senate and House Democrats have worked hand in hand with Governor Shapiro and his administration to deliver key victories to keep moving Pennsylvania forward. We fought for a budget that invests in our students, grows our workforce, and expands economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians struggling to make ends meet – without raising anyone’s taxes.

Senator Patty Kim, PA’s 15th Senatorial District: “This budget is a product of compromise. While there is no such thing as a perfect state budget, I am proud that we were able to deliver one that is balanced and realistic while also providing meaningful investments in our communities this year. At its core, the finalized budget invests in Pennsylvanians. From our youngest to our most senior, this budget delivers funding to those who need it most.”

Senator James Andrew Malone, PA’s 36th Senatorial District: “This budget is a responsible spending plan that funds education, invests in first responders, and lowers costs for people in Lancaster. I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to approve a plan that focuses on what people need.”

Representative Jason Dawkins, PA’s 179th House District: “I’m proud to support a #PaBudget that invests in our future. We increased funding for the School District of Philadelphia, supported our retirees, and made meaningful investments in the people and communities we serve.“

Read the Governor’s remarks as prepared and watch the Governor’s remarks.

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