Funding takes shape for major road improvement in St. Charles County

What was originally the farm-to-market Boone’s Trail Road, and later became a two-lane state route, will be transformed into a modern suburban roadway with two (or more) lanes of traffic in each direction, as more than $100 million in federal, state, and local funds are now committed to improving Highway N.

“This is what I’ve been pushing for all along,” says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “This area is growing by the minute, and Highway N needs to be made better and safer.” Ehlmann added he’s grateful for the help of the mayors in St. Charles County, all of whom supported the Highway N project for grant funding this year.

The area west of Lake Saint Louis in the Wentzville School District has become popular with developers, as new subdivisions rise out of former farm fields.

A news conference announcing funding plans and next step for Highway N improvements will be held at Rosalita’s Cantina (1421 Mexico Loop Road E, O’Fallon, Mo) on Thursday, July 16, 2026, 10:30 a.m. County Executive Steve Ehlmann, several St. Charles County mayors, and MoDOT officials will be attending.

The estimated $100 million Phase 1 project would add more traffic lanes and safety features along a 4-mile stretch from Hawk Ridge Trail to Perry Cate Boulevard. The funding plan includes:

$23.7 million from MoDOT state cost-share fund

$22.8 million from MoDOT district fund

$15 million in federal funds approved by East-West Gateway Council of Governments

$750,000 from federal transportation fund requested by Congressman Bob Onder

$40 million from St. Charles County ½-cent Transportation Sales Tax

Groundbreaking for Phase 1 is expected as soon as 2027.

St. Charles County residents are invited to voice their support for the Highway N improvements on the East-West Gateway Transportation Improvement Plan site: