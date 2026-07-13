Travel Advisory: Temporary Overnight Closures Scheduled for Sign Work on Route 146 at the Twin River Road Bridge in Lincoln

RHODE ISLAND, July 13 - Starting Tuesday night, July 21, motorists can expect temporary overnight delays for three consecutive nights along Route 146 before and after the Twin River Road Bridge (Exit 4) in Lincoln while the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) installs new overhead directional signage.

The delays will occur between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Thursday night, July 23, affecting Route 146 in the following ways:

Route 146 South: All lanes on Route 146 South will be reduced to a very slow speed, starting a few miles prior to the bridge. The maximum delay for any driver is expected to be less than 15 minutes.

Route 146 North: All traffic will be detoured at the Mineral Spring Avenue off-ramp (Exit 2) and follow a signed detour using Mineral Spring Avenue, Charles Street, Old Louisquisset Pike, and Twin River Road to the Route 146 North on-ramp. The travel time for the detour is approximately 8 minutes.

Any schedule changes or updates will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories [5artinnab.cc.rs6.net].

The Twin River Road Bridge is being replaced as part of a project that also replaced the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge. Project completion is slated for late summer/early fall 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.