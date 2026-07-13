Seal coats on several highways in South Central Minnesota begin July 20 (July 13, 2026) Highway 14 lane closure begins July 27 from Stockton to Winona for resurfacing (July 13, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised to expect delays on Highways 5, 13, 15, 30, 19, 22, 59 and Interstate 90 in south central Minnesota beginning July 20, weather permitting, as crews apply a seat coat.

The impacted highways include:

Highway 5: from Green Isle to Highway 212

Highway 13: through Montgomery

Highway 15: north of Truman to the Highway 30/60 intersection (one day ramp closures)

Highway 30: from Highway 15 (south of Lewisville) to Watonwan County Road 24

Highway 30: Highway 169 (north of Amboy) to Blue Earth County Road 40

Highway 19: east of Henderson to west of Henderson Station Road

Highway 22: from Mapleton to Wells

Highway 59: from Iowa border to Highway 60 (north of Bigelow)

Interstate 90: from Sherburn to Fairmont (watch for flagging operations)

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

The seal coat is a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil in these areas.

The sealcoating process for each highway segment will take approximately a week. Crews will then return a couple weeks later to paint temporary striping, which will be done under traffic. The project is expected to be complete by early September, depending on weather and material availability. Crews will return next summer to apply permanent pavement markings.

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