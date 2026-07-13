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Highway 53 Hermantown pavement project starts July 20 (July 13, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be starting construction on Highway 53 in Hermantown between Haines Road and Midway Road on July 20. Work will begin with resurfacing turn lanes in both directions. Lane and shoulder closures will be required for this work.

The main line driving lanes will receive a preventative maintenance sealcoat. This work will be done overnight to limit disruptions to traffic. It is anticipated that night work will take place in early August.

Work will require short-term, temporary closures to business and residential accesses as work operations move through the corridor. These closures will be coordinated in advance of their occurrence.

Please visit the project website for additional information and a video update about the project. Work is expected to end in early September.  

Work zone safety tips

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
  • Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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Highway 53 Hermantown pavement project starts July 20 (July 13, 2026)

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