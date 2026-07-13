Riverfront Drive closure in Mankato begins July 27 for Veterans Memorial Bridge project (July 13, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Riverfront Drive underneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Mankato will close starting July 27 as crews remove the temporary work platform that was installed over the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Riverfront Drive is expected to be closed between East Main Street and Plum Street for about two to three weeks. Traffic will be detoured to Plum Street, 2nd Street, and Main Street.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge and Highway 169/Belgrade Interchange remains closed and traffic detoured until late 2026, weather permitting. Final wrap-up work is expected in 2027 and is not expected to require additional detours.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge project includes significant repairs to the bridge and improvements to the Belgrade Avenue Bridge over Highway 169 connecting the cities of North Mankato and Mankato. Additionally, interchange ramp signals will be replaced, ramp configuration will be modified, and sidewalks will be replaced.

Ames Construction, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $21,273,398.92.

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